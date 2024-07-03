Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRetail
Open₹2.12
Prev. Close₹2.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.71
Day's High₹2.17
Day's Low₹2.1
52 Week's High₹3.15
52 Week's Low₹1.8
Book Value₹-86.45
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)42.37
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
40.35
40.35
40.35
38.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1,784.7
697.78
1,572.58
1,608.74
Net Worth
-1,744.35
738.13
1,612.93
1,647.65
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,160.51
5,985.78
4,218.9
3,864.84
yoy growth (%)
-63.9
41.88
9.16
17.1
Raw materials
-1,555.42
-3,965.61
-2,650.47
-2,445.22
As % of sales
71.99
66.25
62.82
63.26
Employee costs
-173.14
-314.75
-243.07
-205.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-870.75
21.63
155.57
176.87
Depreciation
-581.88
-682.17
-149.33
-85.67
Tax paid
-0.82
-7.88
-45.06
-34.34
Working capital
-176.88
179.48
-20.36
-167.7
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-63.9
41.88
9.16
17.1
Op profit growth
-100.02
156.74
2.83
9.55
EBIT growth
-264.76
29.03
-14.94
63.28
Net profit growth
1,087.26
-166.42
-29.04
428.5
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
2,993.93
2,276.72
6,297.3
5,728.12
4,498.22
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0.25
Net Sales
2,993.93
2,276.72
6,297.3
5,728.12
4,497.97
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
-255.79
50.36
64.56
38.31
34.1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,025.2
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,307.7
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
649
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.75
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
864.2
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Vice Chairperson
Kishore Biyani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sanjay Kumar Mutha
Managing Director
Vishnuprasad M
Chairperson
Rahul Mehta
Independent Director
Neelam Chhiber
Independent Director
BHARAT RAM
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Future Lifestyle Fashions Limited was incorporated on May 30, 2012 under the name and style as Future Value Fashion Retail Limited. The Company has been formed through the demerger of the Lifestyle Fashion Businesses of Future Retail Limited and Future Ventures India Limited. The Company obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on June 15, 2012. The name of the Company was then changed to Future Lifestyle Fashions Limited w.e.f. December 4, 2012 and was issued a fresh Certificate of Incorporation by Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Future Lifestyle Fashions Limited (FLF), a Future Group company, is an integrated fashion business, home to distinguished fashion labels and well-established retail destinations. The Company is engaged in the business of Retailing of Fashion products through Departmental and neighbourhood stores under various formats across the country. The Company is led by veterans in the fashion and retail spaces, and operates 180 retail stores across Central, Brand Factory and Exclusive Brand Outlets. The companys fashion brands are marketed through the companys operated retail chains such as Central and Brand Factory as well as exclusive brand outlets (EBOs), department stores and multi brand outlets (MBOs), which are spread in 332 stores in more than 90 cities across the country and cover over 5.74 million sq. ft. of retail space. These chains are backed by strong sourcing network, in house trend-spotting and design teams, coupled with rob
The Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd is ₹42.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd is 0 and -0.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd is ₹1.8 and ₹3.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -65.02%, 3 Years at -65.41%, 1 Year at -26.32%, 6 Month at -23.36%, 3 Month at -14.29% and 1 Month at -6.25%.
