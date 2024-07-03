iifl-logo-icon 1
Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd Share Price

2.1
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:36:49 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.12
  • Day's High2.17
  • 52 Wk High3.15
  • Prev. Close2.1
  • Day's Low2.1
  • 52 Wk Low 1.8
  • Turnover (lac)1.71
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value-86.45
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)42.37
  • Div. Yield0
Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

2.12

Prev. Close

2.1

Turnover(Lac.)

1.71

Day's High

2.17

Day's Low

2.1

52 Week's High

3.15

52 Week's Low

1.8

Book Value

-86.45

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

42.37

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd Corporate Action

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:01 PM

06 Jan, 2025|12:01 PM
Dec-2022Sep-2022Jun-2022Mar-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 20.30%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 20.30%

Non-Promoter- 26.96%

Institutions: 26.95%

Non-Institutions: 52.55%

Custodian: 0.18%

Share Price

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

40.35

40.35

40.35

38.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1,784.7

697.78

1,572.58

1,608.74

Net Worth

-1,744.35

738.13

1,612.93

1,647.65

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,160.51

5,985.78

4,218.9

3,864.84

yoy growth (%)

-63.9

41.88

9.16

17.1

Raw materials

-1,555.42

-3,965.61

-2,650.47

-2,445.22

As % of sales

71.99

66.25

62.82

63.26

Employee costs

-173.14

-314.75

-243.07

-205.01

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-870.75

21.63

155.57

176.87

Depreciation

-581.88

-682.17

-149.33

-85.67

Tax paid

-0.82

-7.88

-45.06

-34.34

Working capital

-176.88

179.48

-20.36

-167.7

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-63.9

41.88

9.16

17.1

Op profit growth

-100.02

156.74

2.83

9.55

EBIT growth

-264.76

29.03

-14.94

63.28

Net profit growth

1,087.26

-166.42

-29.04

428.5

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

2,993.93

2,276.72

6,297.3

5,728.12

4,498.22

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0.25

Net Sales

2,993.93

2,276.72

6,297.3

5,728.12

4,497.97

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

-255.79

50.36

64.56

38.31

34.1

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,025.2

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,307.7

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

649

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.75

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

864.2

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Vice Chairperson

Kishore Biyani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sanjay Kumar Mutha

Managing Director

Vishnuprasad M

Chairperson

Rahul Mehta

Independent Director

Neelam Chhiber

Independent Director

BHARAT RAM

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd

Summary

Future Lifestyle Fashions Limited was incorporated on May 30, 2012 under the name and style as Future Value Fashion Retail Limited. The Company has been formed through the demerger of the Lifestyle Fashion Businesses of Future Retail Limited and Future Ventures India Limited. The Company obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on June 15, 2012. The name of the Company was then changed to Future Lifestyle Fashions Limited w.e.f. December 4, 2012 and was issued a fresh Certificate of Incorporation by Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Future Lifestyle Fashions Limited (FLF), a Future Group company, is an integrated fashion business, home to distinguished fashion labels and well-established retail destinations. The Company is engaged in the business of Retailing of Fashion products through Departmental and neighbourhood stores under various formats across the country. The Company is led by veterans in the fashion and retail spaces, and operates 180 retail stores across Central, Brand Factory and Exclusive Brand Outlets. The companys fashion brands are marketed through the companys operated retail chains such as Central and Brand Factory as well as exclusive brand outlets (EBOs), department stores and multi brand outlets (MBOs), which are spread in 332 stores in more than 90 cities across the country and cover over 5.74 million sq. ft. of retail space. These chains are backed by strong sourcing network, in house trend-spotting and design teams, coupled with rob
Company FAQs

What is the Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd share price today?

The Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd is ₹42.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd is 0 and -0.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd is ₹1.8 and ₹3.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd?

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -65.02%, 3 Years at -65.41%, 1 Year at -26.32%, 6 Month at -23.36%, 3 Month at -14.29% and 1 Month at -6.25%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 20.30 %
Institutions - 26.96 %
Public - 52.56 %

