Summary

Future Lifestyle Fashions Limited was incorporated on May 30, 2012 under the name and style as Future Value Fashion Retail Limited. The Company has been formed through the demerger of the Lifestyle Fashion Businesses of Future Retail Limited and Future Ventures India Limited. The Company obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on June 15, 2012. The name of the Company was then changed to Future Lifestyle Fashions Limited w.e.f. December 4, 2012 and was issued a fresh Certificate of Incorporation by Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Future Lifestyle Fashions Limited (FLF), a Future Group company, is an integrated fashion business, home to distinguished fashion labels and well-established retail destinations. The Company is engaged in the business of Retailing of Fashion products through Departmental and neighbourhood stores under various formats across the country. The Company is led by veterans in the fashion and retail spaces, and operates 180 retail stores across Central, Brand Factory and Exclusive Brand Outlets. The companys fashion brands are marketed through the companys operated retail chains such as Central and Brand Factory as well as exclusive brand outlets (EBOs), department stores and multi brand outlets (MBOs), which are spread in 332 stores in more than 90 cities across the country and cover over 5.74 million sq. ft. of retail space. These chains are backed by strong sourcing network, in house trend-spotting and design teams, coupled with rob

