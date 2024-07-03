Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2022
|Jun-2022
|Mar-2022
|Dec-2021
|Sept-2021
Gross Sales
177.61
272.88
607.42
1,255.38
833.14
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
177.61
272.88
607.42
1,255.38
833.14
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
154.16
27.87
-291.61
14.92
9.72
Total Income
331.77
300.75
315.81
1,270.3
842.86
Total Expenditure
195.92
274.93
1,923.03
1,138.16
821.28
PBIDT
135.85
25.82
-1,607.22
132.14
21.58
Interest
53.34
61.45
64.4
82.96
75.07
PBDT
82.51
-35.63
-1,671.62
49.18
-53.49
Depreciation
90.04
100.33
118.99
161.31
165.79
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
89.3
-0.46
-10.06
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-7.53
-135.96
-1,879.91
-111.67
-209.22
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-7.53
-135.96
-1,879.91
-111.67
-209.22
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-634.45
0
-7.15
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-7.53
-135.96
-1,245.46
-111.67
-202.07
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.37
-6.72
-94.49
-5.52
-10.35
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
40.35
40.35
40.35
40.35
40.35
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
76.48
9.46
-264.59
10.52
2.59
PBDTM(%)
46.45
-13.05
-275.2
3.91
-6.42
PATM(%)
-4.23
-49.82
-309.49
-8.89
-25.11
