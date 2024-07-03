iifl-logo-icon 1
Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd Quarterly Results

2.17
(0.93%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2022Jun-2022Mar-2022Dec-2021Sept-2021

Gross Sales

177.61

272.88

607.42

1,255.38

833.14

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

177.61

272.88

607.42

1,255.38

833.14

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

154.16

27.87

-291.61

14.92

9.72

Total Income

331.77

300.75

315.81

1,270.3

842.86

Total Expenditure

195.92

274.93

1,923.03

1,138.16

821.28

PBIDT

135.85

25.82

-1,607.22

132.14

21.58

Interest

53.34

61.45

64.4

82.96

75.07

PBDT

82.51

-35.63

-1,671.62

49.18

-53.49

Depreciation

90.04

100.33

118.99

161.31

165.79

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

89.3

-0.46

-10.06

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-7.53

-135.96

-1,879.91

-111.67

-209.22

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-7.53

-135.96

-1,879.91

-111.67

-209.22

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-634.45

0

-7.15

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-7.53

-135.96

-1,245.46

-111.67

-202.07

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.37

-6.72

-94.49

-5.52

-10.35

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

40.35

40.35

40.35

40.35

40.35

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

76.48

9.46

-264.59

10.52

2.59

PBDTM(%)

46.45

-13.05

-275.2

3.91

-6.42

PATM(%)

-4.23

-49.82

-309.49

-8.89

-25.11

