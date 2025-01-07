iifl-logo-icon 1
Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,160.51

5,985.78

4,218.9

3,864.84

yoy growth (%)

-63.9

41.88

9.16

17.1

Raw materials

-1,555.42

-3,965.61

-2,650.47

-2,445.22

As % of sales

71.99

66.25

62.82

63.26

Employee costs

-173.14

-314.75

-243.07

-205.01

As % of sales

8.01

5.25

5.76

5.3

Other costs

-432.19

-764.9

-959.04

-858.38

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20

12.77

22.73

22.2

Operating profit

-0.23

940.52

366.32

356.23

OPM

-0.01

15.71

8.68

9.21

Depreciation

-581.88

-682.17

-149.33

-85.67

Interest expense

-338.62

-301.33

-94.72

-117.41

Other income

49.99

64.62

33.3

23.72

Profit before tax

-870.75

21.63

155.57

176.87

Taxes

-0.82

-7.88

-45.06

-34.34

Tax rate

0.09

-36.41

-28.96

-19.41

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-871.57

13.75

110.51

142.53

Exceptional items

0

-87.17

0

13.22

Net profit

-871.57

-73.41

110.51

155.75

yoy growth (%)

1,087.26

-166.42

-29.04

428.5

NPM

-40.34

-1.22

2.61

4.02

