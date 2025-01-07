Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,160.51
5,985.78
4,218.9
3,864.84
yoy growth (%)
-63.9
41.88
9.16
17.1
Raw materials
-1,555.42
-3,965.61
-2,650.47
-2,445.22
As % of sales
71.99
66.25
62.82
63.26
Employee costs
-173.14
-314.75
-243.07
-205.01
As % of sales
8.01
5.25
5.76
5.3
Other costs
-432.19
-764.9
-959.04
-858.38
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20
12.77
22.73
22.2
Operating profit
-0.23
940.52
366.32
356.23
OPM
-0.01
15.71
8.68
9.21
Depreciation
-581.88
-682.17
-149.33
-85.67
Interest expense
-338.62
-301.33
-94.72
-117.41
Other income
49.99
64.62
33.3
23.72
Profit before tax
-870.75
21.63
155.57
176.87
Taxes
-0.82
-7.88
-45.06
-34.34
Tax rate
0.09
-36.41
-28.96
-19.41
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-871.57
13.75
110.51
142.53
Exceptional items
0
-87.17
0
13.22
Net profit
-871.57
-73.41
110.51
155.75
yoy growth (%)
1,087.26
-166.42
-29.04
428.5
NPM
-40.34
-1.22
2.61
4.02
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.