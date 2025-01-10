Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
40.35
40.35
40.35
38.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1,784.7
697.78
1,572.58
1,608.74
Net Worth
-1,744.35
738.13
1,612.93
1,647.65
Minority Interest
Debt
2,162.59
2,906.47
2,733.3
860.86
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
4.58
Total Liabilities
418.24
3,644.6
4,346.23
2,513.09
Fixed Assets
716.39
2,228.85
2,676.52
1,386.34
Intangible Assets
Investments
34.14
537.99
538.04
183.62
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
156.09
156.09
100.38
Networking Capital
-389.94
675.8
953.3
742.89
Inventories
1,398.52
1,877.5
2,401.55
1,976.6
Inventory Days
317.18
146.44
Sundry Debtors
184.23
213.82
168.69
194.35
Debtor Days
36.12
10.28
Other Current Assets
1,926.42
1,011.85
1,094.36
696.67
Sundry Creditors
-2,624.32
-2,112.52
-2,440.08
-1,849.78
Creditor Days
356.89
148.79
Other Current Liabilities
-1,274.79
-314.85
-271.22
-274.94
Cash
57.65
45.87
22.28
99.85
Total Assets
418.24
3,644.6
4,346.23
2,513.09
