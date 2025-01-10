iifl-logo-icon 1
Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd Balance Sheet

Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

40.35

40.35

40.35

38.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1,784.7

697.78

1,572.58

1,608.74

Net Worth

-1,744.35

738.13

1,612.93

1,647.65

Minority Interest

Debt

2,162.59

2,906.47

2,733.3

860.86

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

4.58

Total Liabilities

418.24

3,644.6

4,346.23

2,513.09

Fixed Assets

716.39

2,228.85

2,676.52

1,386.34

Intangible Assets

Investments

34.14

537.99

538.04

183.62

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

156.09

156.09

100.38

Networking Capital

-389.94

675.8

953.3

742.89

Inventories

1,398.52

1,877.5

2,401.55

1,976.6

Inventory Days

317.18

146.44

Sundry Debtors

184.23

213.82

168.69

194.35

Debtor Days

36.12

10.28

Other Current Assets

1,926.42

1,011.85

1,094.36

696.67

Sundry Creditors

-2,624.32

-2,112.52

-2,440.08

-1,849.78

Creditor Days

356.89

148.79

Other Current Liabilities

-1,274.79

-314.85

-271.22

-274.94

Cash

57.65

45.87

22.28

99.85

Total Assets

418.24

3,644.6

4,346.23

2,513.09

