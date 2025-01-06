Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-870.75
21.63
155.57
176.87
Depreciation
-581.88
-682.17
-149.33
-85.67
Tax paid
-0.82
-7.88
-45.06
-34.34
Working capital
-176.88
179.48
-20.36
-167.7
Other operating items
Operating
-1,630.33
-488.93
-59.18
-110.84
Capital expenditure
-94.76
2,001.34
330.52
-891.1
Free cash flow
-1,725.09
1,512.41
271.34
-1,001.94
Equity raised
3,141.93
3,004.06
2,495.25
2,679.53
Investing
-0.04
487.86
1.9
-327.15
Financing
4,164.41
2,036.8
40.75
-458.79
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
5,581.2
7,041.13
2,809.24
891.65
