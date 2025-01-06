iifl-logo-icon 1
Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.15
(2.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:35 PM

Future Lifestyle FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-870.75

21.63

155.57

176.87

Depreciation

-581.88

-682.17

-149.33

-85.67

Tax paid

-0.82

-7.88

-45.06

-34.34

Working capital

-176.88

179.48

-20.36

-167.7

Other operating items

Operating

-1,630.33

-488.93

-59.18

-110.84

Capital expenditure

-94.76

2,001.34

330.52

-891.1

Free cash flow

-1,725.09

1,512.41

271.34

-1,001.94

Equity raised

3,141.93

3,004.06

2,495.25

2,679.53

Investing

-0.04

487.86

1.9

-327.15

Financing

4,164.41

2,036.8

40.75

-458.79

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

5,581.2

7,041.13

2,809.24

891.65

