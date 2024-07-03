Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Gross Sales
2,386.51
1,445.1
4,854.35
4,346.93
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,386.51
1,445.1
4,854.35
4,346.93
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
35.83
38.54
33.11
29.16
Total Income
2,422.34
1,483.64
4,887.46
4,376.09
Total Expenditure
2,356.06
1,564.68
4,016.9
3,952.07
PBIDT
66.28
-81.04
870.56
424.02
Interest
257.15
256.98
212.47
82.38
PBDT
-190.87
-338.02
658.09
341.64
Depreciation
494.43
453.35
509.92
146.59
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
-16.33
-7.02
52.58
69.06
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-668.97
-784.35
95.59
125.99
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0.01
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-668.97
-784.35
95.59
125.98
Extra-ordinary Items
-7.15
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-661.82
-784.35
95.59
125.98
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-33.11
-38.83
4.89
6.55
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
40.35
40.35
40.28
38.91
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
2.77
-5.6
17.93
9.75
PBDTM(%)
-7.99
-23.39
13.55
7.85
PATM(%)
-28.03
-54.27
1.96
2.89
No Record Found
