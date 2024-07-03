iifl-logo-icon 1
Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd Nine Monthly Results

2.12
(-2.30%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Gross Sales

2,386.51

1,445.1

4,854.35

4,346.93

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,386.51

1,445.1

4,854.35

4,346.93

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

35.83

38.54

33.11

29.16

Total Income

2,422.34

1,483.64

4,887.46

4,376.09

Total Expenditure

2,356.06

1,564.68

4,016.9

3,952.07

PBIDT

66.28

-81.04

870.56

424.02

Interest

257.15

256.98

212.47

82.38

PBDT

-190.87

-338.02

658.09

341.64

Depreciation

494.43

453.35

509.92

146.59

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

-16.33

-7.02

52.58

69.06

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-668.97

-784.35

95.59

125.99

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0.01

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-668.97

-784.35

95.59

125.98

Extra-ordinary Items

-7.15

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-661.82

-784.35

95.59

125.98

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-33.11

-38.83

4.89

6.55

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

40.35

40.35

40.28

38.91

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

2.77

-5.6

17.93

9.75

PBDTM(%)

-7.99

-23.39

13.55

7.85

PATM(%)

-28.03

-54.27

1.96

2.89

