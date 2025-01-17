iifl-logo-icon 1
Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd Key Ratios

2.01
(0.50%)
Jan 17, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-63.84

40

15.54

Op profit growth

-102.07

142.47

24.07

EBIT growth

-260.73

22.44

9.19

Net profit growth

1,659.7

-142.06

65.65

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-0.9

15.73

9.08

8.46

EBIT margin

-24.97

5.61

6.42

6.79

Net profit margin

-40.99

-0.84

2.8

1.95

RoCE

-14.12

10.42

12.72

RoNW

-19.95

-0.83

2.16

RoA

-5.79

-0.39

1.38

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-45.17

-2.64

6.67

5.63

Dividend per share

0

0

1.2

0.8

Cash EPS

-75.91

-37.39

-1.46

-0.67

Book value per share

34.75

81.16

80.33

72.78

Valuation ratios

P/E

-1.08

-44.71

61.09

49.51

P/CEPS

-0.64

-3.15

-279.01

-410.9

P/B

1.4

1.45

5.07

3.82

EV/EBIDTA

130.79

4.84

19.18

16.82

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

18.5

19.98

Tax payout

-0.76

-36.89

-31.56

-73.06

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

63.41

19.85

24.58

Inventory days

356.38

115.53

121.26

Creditor days

-373.28

-128.2

-111.45

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1.62

-1.15

-2.79

-2.14

Net debt / equity

4.14

1.66

0.48

0.47

Net debt / op. profit

-140.93

2.75

1.8

1.97

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-72.5

-66.2

-63.28

-63.45

Employee costs

-8.34

-5.53

-5.88

-5.49

Other costs

-20.05

-12.52

-21.73

-22.58

