|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-63.84
40
15.54
Op profit growth
-102.07
142.47
24.07
EBIT growth
-260.73
22.44
9.19
Net profit growth
1,659.7
-142.06
65.65
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-0.9
15.73
9.08
8.46
EBIT margin
-24.97
5.61
6.42
6.79
Net profit margin
-40.99
-0.84
2.8
1.95
RoCE
-14.12
10.42
12.72
RoNW
-19.95
-0.83
2.16
RoA
-5.79
-0.39
1.38
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-45.17
-2.64
6.67
5.63
Dividend per share
0
0
1.2
0.8
Cash EPS
-75.91
-37.39
-1.46
-0.67
Book value per share
34.75
81.16
80.33
72.78
Valuation ratios
P/E
-1.08
-44.71
61.09
49.51
P/CEPS
-0.64
-3.15
-279.01
-410.9
P/B
1.4
1.45
5.07
3.82
EV/EBIDTA
130.79
4.84
19.18
16.82
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
18.5
19.98
Tax payout
-0.76
-36.89
-31.56
-73.06
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
63.41
19.85
24.58
Inventory days
356.38
115.53
121.26
Creditor days
-373.28
-128.2
-111.45
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.62
-1.15
-2.79
-2.14
Net debt / equity
4.14
1.66
0.48
0.47
Net debt / op. profit
-140.93
2.75
1.8
1.97
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-72.5
-66.2
-63.28
-63.45
Employee costs
-8.34
-5.53
-5.88
-5.49
Other costs
-20.05
-12.52
-21.73
-22.58
