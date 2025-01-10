To,

The Members of

Future Lifestyle Fashions Limited

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Future Lifestyle Fashions Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet As at March 31, 2022, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the [Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company As at March 31, 2022, and its profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter:

Material Uncertainty related to Going Concern

We draw attention to Note 38 of the Statement which states that the entire net worth of the company has been eroded due to losses incurred in the previous year and its current liabilities exceeded its current assets which indicates a material uncertainty exists, that may cast a significant doubt on the companys ability to continue as a going concern. We were informed that the Company is in the process of implementing business revival plans which in the opinion of the management would enable the Company to have sustainability and turnaround of its business operations. The Companys ability to generate positive cash flows depends on the successful implementation of such business revival plans. Pending the resolution of the above uncertainties, the Company has prepared the aforesaid statement on a going concern basis.

Our conclusion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the AuditorsresponsibilitiesfortheauditofthestandaloneInd AS financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements

Sr no Key Audit matter Auditors Response 1 Revenue Recognition principal Audit procedures Accuracy of recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosures of revenues and other related balances in view of adoption of Ind AS 115 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" (new revenue accounting standard) We assessed the appropriateness of the revenue recognition accounting policies, including those relating to rebates and discounts by comparing with new revenue accounting standard. Tested the relevant information technology systems access and change management controls which govern revenue recognition interfaces between different systems and key management controls over revenue recognition to assess the completeness of the revenue entries being recorded in the accounting system. We performed substantive testing by selecting samples of rebate and discount transactions recorded during the year and comparing the parameters used in the calculation of the rebate and discounts with the relevant source documents (including schemes) to assess whether the methodology adopted in the calculation of the rebates and discounts was in accordance with the terms and conditions defined in the corresponding schemes. Performed analytical procedures for reasonableness of revenues.

2 Valuation of Inventory Principal Audit Procedures We identified this matter as key in our audit due to the materiality of the value of inventories, and the numerous SKUs and high volume of movement in the inventory. Assessment of the design, implementation and operational effectiveness of the relevant controls in place in the inventory management and measurement process. Evaluation of the inventory costing methodology and valuation policy established by management, including compliance with the applicable accounting standard. Assessment of the inventory costing methodology and valuation policy maintained and applied in the IT system. Obtained an understanding of managements estimate of business impact of COVID 19 pandemic on provision on inventories. Assessing the analysis and assessment made by the management with respect to slow moving and obsolete inventory. Verification of the determination of net realizable value on a representative sample basis.

3 Accounting for Lease concessions under ind AS 116 Principal Audit Procedures TheCompany has renegotiated future lease rentals and escalations, thereby remeasuring the lease liability using the revised lease payments resulting in a decrease in the lease liability and a corresponding adjustment to the Right-of-use asset. The large volume of leases, the diverse nature thereof and the significance and impact of the estimates made led us to consider this matter to be a key matter to this audit. 1) Assessing the design and implementation of the key controls established by the Company on significant estimates such as the revised lease term, lease payments and the discount rates. 2) Our procedures to assess managements key modelling estimates and the completeness/accuracy of the underlying lease data included: - assessing the discount rates used to calculate the lease obligation, - assessing the accuracy of the lease data by testing the lease data captured by management for a sample of leases through the inspection of lease documentation; - assessing the completeness of the commercial arrangements for the waivers by testing lease payments and comparing the same with the original agreements with revised negotiations and – For a representative sample of rent concessions received as a consequence of covid-19 related renegotiations, verification of the correct accounting in accordance with the regulation in force. 3) Evaluating whether the disclosures included in the notes to the standalone financial statements are in conformity with the applicable standard

Information Other than the Standalone financial statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matter communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matter in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act. e) On the basis the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2022 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2022 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting for the reasons stated therein. g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements; ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. A) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kinds of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries: B) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (" Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; C) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (I) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (A) and (B) above, contain any material misstatement. v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year. Hence the compliances with section 123 of Companies Act 2013, is not applicable.

Annexure - A to the Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the FutuRe LiFeStYLe FAShionS Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2022, we report that:

i. (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangibles assets.

(b) Some of the Property, Plant and Equipment are physically verified during the year by the Management in accordance with a regular programme of verification, which, in our opinion, provides for physical verification of all the fixed assets at reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) There is no immovable property (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), held by the Company and accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and assets during the year ended March 31, 2022.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion the coverage and the procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. Discrepancies were less than 10% in aggregate for each class of inventory which were noticed on such physical verification and have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(b) As disclosed in Note 15 to the standalone financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned/reviewed working capital limits in excess of five Crore in aggregate from banks and financial institutions during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. The quarterly returns/statements filed by the Company with such banks and financial institutions are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

iii. (a) During the year the Company has provided loans to companies as follows:

(Rs in Crore) Guarantees Loans Advances in nature of loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year: - Subsidiaries NIL NIL NIL - Joint Ventures NIL NIL NIL - Associates NIL NIL NIL - Others NIL NIL NIL Balance outstanding as a balance sheet date In respect of the above case: - Subsidiaries 50.00 NIL NIL - Joint Ventures 100.00 282.52 NIL - Associates NIL NIL NIL - Others NIL 0.41 NIL

(b) There were no loans given to any companys, firms. Limited liability partnership or any parties during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(a)(b)(c)(d) and (f) of the order is not applicable to the company.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans and investments made.

v. The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. The Central Government of India has not specified the maintenance of cost records under subsection (1) of Section 148 of the Act for any of the products of the Company.

vii. (a) The Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, and other statutory dues applicable to it with some delay occasionally. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-tax, Duty of Customs, Goods and Service Tax, Value Added Tax, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears As at March 31,2022, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

However, according to information and explanations given to us, value added tax and Service Tax, income tax and Stamp duty which have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes are given below:

name of the Statute nature of the dues Amount (Rs in Crore) period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Orissa Entry Tax Entry Tax 0.12 2015-2016 Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Tax Maharashtra-VAT VAT 2.28 2015-2016 Deputy Commissioner of Sales Tax (Appeals) Service Tax Act,1994 Service Tax Act,1994 16.60 2007-2011 Honble Supreme Court of India The Income Tax Act,1961 Tax deducted Source 13.40 2013-2014 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) The Indian Stamp Act Stamp Duty 1.55 2008-2009 Upper Collector, Gaziabad

viii. The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. (a) The Company has defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to lender as per details below:

Sr. no. name of Bank type of Limits Amount of default as of 31/03/2022 Whether nterest or i principal no. of days of delay or unpaid Remarks ( crore) 1. State Bank of India Purchase Bills Discounting 38.85 Principal 18 The default 2. IndusInd Bank Purchase Bills Discounting 15.87 Principal 13 is within 30 3. Axis Bank Letter of Credit 7.00 Principal 17 days as of 4. IDFC First Bank Purchase Bills Discounting 1.58 Principal 14 31/03/2022 total 63.30

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) Term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x. (a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer/further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares /fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) No material fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT – 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) During the company has not received any whistle blower complaints hence reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

xv. The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has incurred cash losses of Rs 1,683.73 Crore during the financial year covered by our audit and Rs 288.87 Crore in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. We draw an attention on "Emphasis of Matter" in our report and further to Note no.38 in Notes to Accounts. On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in Note 40 to the standalone financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, we believe that material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company may not be capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) There are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) and sub-section (6) of Section 135 of the Act.

For nGS & co. LLp Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 119850W Ashok A. trivedi Partner Mumbai Membership No. 042472 August 16, 2022 UDIN: 22042472APAYZU1579

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

REPORT ON THE NTE I RNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 ("THE ACT")

We have audited the internal financial controls over standalone financial reporting of FUTURE LIFESTYLE FASHIONS LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2022 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over standalone financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Standalone Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over standalone financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Standalone Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over standalone financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over standalone financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over standalone financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over standalone financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internalcontrolbasedontheassessedrisk.Theprocedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over standalone financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Standalone Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over standalone financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

A companys internal financial control over standalone financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactionsanddispositionsoftheassetsofthecompany; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Standalone Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over standalone financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over standalone financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively As at March 31, 2022, based on the internal control over standalone financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Standalone Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.