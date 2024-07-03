Summary

Foce India Limited was originally incorporated as Heighten Trading Company Private Limited on January 10, 2001 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Thereafter, Company name was changed from Heighten Trading Company Private Limited to Foce India Private Limited. The fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai dated April 20, 2021. The status of Company got changed to Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Foce India Limited on June 15, 2021. Promoter, Mr. Manoj Sitaram Agarwal is the guiding force behind the growth of the Company.The Company is mainly engaged in the business of marketing of various types of wrist watches such as Analog, Digital, Chronograph, Designer etc., which are either customer built or general in nature under the brand name FOCE. The Company procure watches from group concern namely M/s Foce Industries a Partnership Firm, which is engaged in the business of assembling of watches at Guwahati, Assam. The Company is also involved in the business of corporate gifting such as Time Piece, wall Clocks, Belts, Ties, Wallets, pen, goggles, ornamental packaging boxes for watch etc, selling of watches and other products under royalty brands.The Company have a strong customer profile across India and provide after sales service to their satisfaction. The Company opened first retail watch store in January, 2001 in Mumbai. It has become one of the front runners in the mid-range segment with distribution of the

