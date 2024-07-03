iifl-logo-icon 1
Foce India Ltd Share Price

1,740
(-0.40%)
Jan 2, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,740
  • Day's High1,740
  • 52 Wk High1,800
  • Prev. Close1,747
  • Day's Low1,740
  • 52 Wk Low 700
  • Turnover (lac)1.74
  • P/E1,740
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS1
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)851.37
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Foce India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

1,740

Prev. Close

1,747

Turnover(Lac.)

1.74

Day's High

1,740

Day's Low

1,740

52 Week's High

1,800

52 Week's Low

700

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

851.37

P/E

1,740

EPS

1

Divi. Yield

0

Foce India Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

23 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Foce India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Foce India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:09 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.62%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.62%

Non-Promoter- 26.37%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.37%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Foce India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.89

4.89

4.89

3.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

30.57

30.09

29.87

6.67

Net Worth

35.46

34.98

34.76

10.66

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

62.08

21.68

5.02

yoy growth (%)

186.23

331.89

Raw materials

-58.97

-20.09

-4.57

As % of sales

95

92.65

91.13

Employee costs

-0.22

-0.2

-0.17

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.24

1.02

0.02

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

-0.03

Tax paid

-0.65

-0.29

-0.03

Working capital

1.65

0.11

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

186.23

331.89

Op profit growth

115.2

1,582.26

EBIT growth

118.9

3,660.06

Net profit growth

115.87

-17,935.8

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

80.25

57.71

187.06

76.9

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

80.25

57.71

187.06

76.9

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.13

0.08

0.17

0

Foce India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,025.2

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,307.7

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

649

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.75

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

864.2

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Foce India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Manoj Sitaram Agarwal

Executive Director

Utkarsh Agarwal

Independent Director

Lalit Kumar Tapadia

Independent Director

Rekha Agarwal

Independent Director

Abhilasha Chaudhary

Company Secretary

Kuntal Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Foce India Ltd

Summary

Summary

Foce India Limited was originally incorporated as Heighten Trading Company Private Limited on January 10, 2001 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Thereafter, Company name was changed from Heighten Trading Company Private Limited to Foce India Private Limited. The fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai dated April 20, 2021. The status of Company got changed to Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Foce India Limited on June 15, 2021. Promoter, Mr. Manoj Sitaram Agarwal is the guiding force behind the growth of the Company.The Company is mainly engaged in the business of marketing of various types of wrist watches such as Analog, Digital, Chronograph, Designer etc., which are either customer built or general in nature under the brand name FOCE. The Company procure watches from group concern namely M/s Foce Industries a Partnership Firm, which is engaged in the business of assembling of watches at Guwahati, Assam. The Company is also involved in the business of corporate gifting such as Time Piece, wall Clocks, Belts, Ties, Wallets, pen, goggles, ornamental packaging boxes for watch etc, selling of watches and other products under royalty brands.The Company have a strong customer profile across India and provide after sales service to their satisfaction. The Company opened first retail watch store in January, 2001 in Mumbai. It has become one of the front runners in the mid-range segment with distribution of the
Company FAQs

What is the Foce India Ltd share price today?

The Foce India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1740 today.

What is the Market Cap of Foce India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Foce India Ltd is ₹851.37 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Foce India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Foce India Ltd is 1740 and 24.00 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Foce India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Foce India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Foce India Ltd is ₹700 and ₹1800 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Foce India Ltd?

Foce India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.45%, 3 Years at 98.64%, 1 Year at 104.95%, 6 Month at 74.52%, 3 Month at 2.65% and 1 Month at 18.17%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Foce India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Foce India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.63 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.37 %

