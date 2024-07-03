SectorRetail
Open₹1,740
Prev. Close₹1,747
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.74
Day's High₹1,740
Day's Low₹1,740
52 Week's High₹1,800
52 Week's Low₹700
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)851.37
P/E1,740
EPS1
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.89
4.89
4.89
3.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
30.57
30.09
29.87
6.67
Net Worth
35.46
34.98
34.76
10.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
62.08
21.68
5.02
yoy growth (%)
186.23
331.89
Raw materials
-58.97
-20.09
-4.57
As % of sales
95
92.65
91.13
Employee costs
-0.22
-0.2
-0.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.24
1.02
0.02
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.03
Tax paid
-0.65
-0.29
-0.03
Working capital
1.65
0.11
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
186.23
331.89
Op profit growth
115.2
1,582.26
EBIT growth
118.9
3,660.06
Net profit growth
115.87
-17,935.8
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
80.25
57.71
187.06
76.9
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
80.25
57.71
187.06
76.9
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.13
0.08
0.17
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,025.2
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,307.7
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
649
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.75
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
864.2
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Manoj Sitaram Agarwal
Executive Director
Utkarsh Agarwal
Independent Director
Lalit Kumar Tapadia
Independent Director
Rekha Agarwal
Independent Director
Abhilasha Chaudhary
Company Secretary
Kuntal Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Foce India Ltd
Summary
Foce India Limited was originally incorporated as Heighten Trading Company Private Limited on January 10, 2001 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Thereafter, Company name was changed from Heighten Trading Company Private Limited to Foce India Private Limited. The fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai dated April 20, 2021. The status of Company got changed to Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Foce India Limited on June 15, 2021. Promoter, Mr. Manoj Sitaram Agarwal is the guiding force behind the growth of the Company.The Company is mainly engaged in the business of marketing of various types of wrist watches such as Analog, Digital, Chronograph, Designer etc., which are either customer built or general in nature under the brand name FOCE. The Company procure watches from group concern namely M/s Foce Industries a Partnership Firm, which is engaged in the business of assembling of watches at Guwahati, Assam. The Company is also involved in the business of corporate gifting such as Time Piece, wall Clocks, Belts, Ties, Wallets, pen, goggles, ornamental packaging boxes for watch etc, selling of watches and other products under royalty brands.The Company have a strong customer profile across India and provide after sales service to their satisfaction. The Company opened first retail watch store in January, 2001 in Mumbai. It has become one of the front runners in the mid-range segment with distribution of the
The Foce India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1740 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Foce India Ltd is ₹851.37 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Foce India Ltd is 1740 and 24.00 as of 02 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Foce India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Foce India Ltd is ₹700 and ₹1800 as of 02 Jan ‘25
Foce India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.45%, 3 Years at 98.64%, 1 Year at 104.95%, 6 Month at 74.52%, 3 Month at 2.65% and 1 Month at 18.17%.
