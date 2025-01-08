iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Foce India Ltd Balance Sheet

1,750
(0.00%)
Jan 8, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Foce India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.89

4.89

4.89

3.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

30.57

30.09

29.87

6.67

Net Worth

35.46

34.98

34.76

10.66

Minority Interest

Debt

24.39

26.38

1.29

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.01

Total Liabilities

59.85

61.36

36.05

10.67

Fixed Assets

0.06

0.09

0.14

0.06

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.01

2.01

10.99

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0.01

0.01

0

Networking Capital

56.7

58.74

24.67

8.12

Inventories

0.69

1.91

2.27

2.42

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

4.41

4.67

3.82

32.2

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

52.34

54.46

20.42

0.32

Sundry Creditors

-0.65

-1.42

-1.66

-26.74

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.08

-0.88

-0.18

-0.07

Cash

1.06

0.51

0.25

2.49

Total Assets

59.84

61.36

36.06

10.67

Foce India : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Foce India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.