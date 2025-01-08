Foce India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.89
4.89
4.89
3.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
30.57
30.09
29.87
6.67
Net Worth
35.46
34.98
34.76
10.66
Minority Interest
Debt
24.39
26.38
1.29
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.01
Total Liabilities
59.85
61.36
36.05
10.67
Fixed Assets
0.06
0.09
0.14
0.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.01
2.01
10.99
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.01
0.01
0
Networking Capital
56.7
58.74
24.67
8.12
Inventories
0.69
1.91
2.27
2.42
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
4.41
4.67
3.82
32.2
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
52.34
54.46
20.42
0.32
Sundry Creditors
-0.65
-1.42
-1.66
-26.74
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.08
-0.88
-0.18
-0.07
Cash
1.06
0.51
0.25
2.49
Total Assets
59.84
61.36
36.06
10.67
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.