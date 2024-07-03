Foce India Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
80.25
57.71
187.06
76.9
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
80.25
57.71
187.06
76.9
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.13
0.08
0.17
0
Total Income
80.38
57.79
187.23
76.9
Total Expenditure
60.16
46.54
175.62
74.21
PBIDT
20.22
11.25
11.61
2.69
Interest
0.6
0.43
0
0
PBDT
19.61
10.82
11.61
2.69
Depreciation
0.28
0.32
0.13
0.02
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
3.45
2.03
2.41
0.68
Deferred Tax
-0.01
-0.03
-0.02
0
Reported Profit After Tax
15.89
8.5
9.08
1.99
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
-0.19
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
15.89
8.5
9.27
1.99
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
15.89
8.5
9.27
1.99
EPS (Unit Curr.)
32.48
17.38
21.85
4.99
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
4.89
4.89
4.89
3.99
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
25.19
19.49
6.2
3.49
PBDTM(%)
24.43
18.74
6.2
3.49
PATM(%)
19.8
14.72
4.85
2.58
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.