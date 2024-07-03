iifl-logo-icon 1
Foce India Ltd Annually Results

1,750
(0.00%)
Jan 8, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

80.25

57.71

187.06

76.9

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

80.25

57.71

187.06

76.9

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.13

0.08

0.17

0

Total Income

80.38

57.79

187.23

76.9

Total Expenditure

60.16

46.54

175.62

74.21

PBIDT

20.22

11.25

11.61

2.69

Interest

0.6

0.43

0

0

PBDT

19.61

10.82

11.61

2.69

Depreciation

0.28

0.32

0.13

0.02

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

3.45

2.03

2.41

0.68

Deferred Tax

-0.01

-0.03

-0.02

0

Reported Profit After Tax

15.89

8.5

9.08

1.99

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

-0.19

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

15.89

8.5

9.27

1.99

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

15.89

8.5

9.27

1.99

EPS (Unit Curr.)

32.48

17.38

21.85

4.99

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

4.89

4.89

4.89

3.99

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

25.19

19.49

6.2

3.49

PBDTM(%)

24.43

18.74

6.2

3.49

PATM(%)

19.8

14.72

4.85

2.58

