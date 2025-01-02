Foce India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.24
1.02
0.02
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.03
Tax paid
-0.65
-0.29
-0.03
Working capital
1.65
0.11
Other operating items
Operating
3.21
0.81
Capital expenditure
0.01
0
Free cash flow
3.22
0.82
Equity raised
3.63
1.19
Investing
0
-0.03
Financing
1.23
2.81
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
8.08
4.8
