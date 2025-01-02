iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Foce India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,740
(-0.40%)
Jan 2, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Foce India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

62.08

21.68

5.02

yoy growth (%)

186.23

331.89

Raw materials

-58.97

-20.09

-4.57

As % of sales

95

92.65

91.13

Employee costs

-0.22

-0.2

-0.17

As % of sales

0.35

0.95

3.56

Other costs

-0.61

-0.33

-0.2

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.99

1.53

4.05

Operating profit

2.26

1.05

0.06

OPM

3.64

4.85

1.24

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

-0.03

Interest expense

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

Profit before tax

2.24

1.02

0.02

Taxes

-0.65

-0.29

-0.03

Tax rate

-29.39

-28.4

-115.09

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.58

0.73

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

1.58

0.73

0

yoy growth (%)

115.87

-17,935.8

NPM

2.55

3.38

-0.08

Foce India : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Foce India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.