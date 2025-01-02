Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
62.08
21.68
5.02
yoy growth (%)
186.23
331.89
Raw materials
-58.97
-20.09
-4.57
As % of sales
95
92.65
91.13
Employee costs
-0.22
-0.2
-0.17
As % of sales
0.35
0.95
3.56
Other costs
-0.61
-0.33
-0.2
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.99
1.53
4.05
Operating profit
2.26
1.05
0.06
OPM
3.64
4.85
1.24
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.03
Interest expense
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
Profit before tax
2.24
1.02
0.02
Taxes
-0.65
-0.29
-0.03
Tax rate
-29.39
-28.4
-115.09
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.58
0.73
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
1.58
0.73
0
yoy growth (%)
115.87
-17,935.8
NPM
2.55
3.38
-0.08
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.