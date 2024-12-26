Board Meeting 26 Dec 2024 23 Dec 2024

FOCE INDIA LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 26-Dec-2024 to consider and approve Increase in authorised capital/Other business. Foce India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 26, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/12/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Dec 2024 13 Dec 2024

To consider other business mattersPursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Foce India Limited is scheduled to be held on Friday, 20th December, 2024, inter alia, to discuss and approve the following matters:1. To Consider a proposal for Increase in Authorized Capital of the company and subsequent alteration to the Memorandum of Association of the company; and2. To consider and transit any other business, if any, which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the Chairman. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/12/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

FOCE INDIA LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 14-Nov-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Half Yearly ended September 2024 . Foce India Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 26 Aug 2024

To consider Fund Raising and other business matters relating to Annual General Meeting Foce India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 04, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/09/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 14 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Foce India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Feb 2024 21 Feb 2024