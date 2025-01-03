Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd
319.2
|-3.45
|-1.07
|12644.51
|0
ITD Cementation India Ltd
540.1
|-0.50
|-0.09
|9278.25
|27.29
Gammon India Ltd
1.65
|-0.05
|-2.94
|60.98
|0
Hindustan Construction Company Ltd
40.38
|0.01
|0.02
|7346.67
|68.47
Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd
379.1
|0.45
|0.12
|1997.17
|19.36
Ion Exchange (India) Ltd
663.6
|5.45
|0.83
|9732.79
|44.27
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
3659.9
|-53.60
|-1.44
|503284.06
|52.55
Semac Consultants Ltd
382.6
|-14.85
|-3.74
|119.27
|0
W S Industries (India) Ltd
114.3
|-3.76
|-3.18
|724.47
|17.25
Vindhya Telelinks Ltd
1932.15
|14.10
|0.74
|2289.60
|16.77
McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd
4.47
|0.00
|0.00
|94.57
|0
Patel Engineering Ltd
52.65
|-0.20
|-0.38
|4445.64
|16.93
ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd
1451.25
|-35.65
|-2.40
|10670.97
|38.17
Simplex Infrastructures Ltd
296
|-2.60
|-0.87
|1691.43
|26.26
Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd
210.11
|1.82
|0.87
|600.17
|22.55
SPML Infra Ltd
260.6
|0.10
|0.04
|1774.92
|40.48
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd
1281.85
|5.75
|0.45
|21890.48
|38.58
Om Infra Ltd
170.66
|9.33
|5.78
|1643.46
|54.39
Ircon International Ltd
216.6
|-1.31
|-0.60
|20371.57
|24.13
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd
543.25
|8.65
|1.62
|19979.90
|43.92
Mukand Engineers Ltd(Merged)
30.75
|0.00
|0.00
|38.65
|0
Engineers India Ltd
187.65
|4.93
|2.70
|10546.73
|37.34
Madhucon Projects Ltd
10.15
|-0.08
|-0.78
|74.90
|0
Jaihind Projects Ltd
2.4
|-0.10
|-4.00
|2.34
|0.13
NBCC (India) Ltd
92.52
|-0.83
|-0.89
|24980.40
|51.56
BGR Energy Systems Ltd
107.81
|2.11
|2.00
|777.97
|0
Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd
11.64
|-0.62
|-5.06
|216.74
|0
IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co Ltd
43.33
|-0.89
|-2.01
|568.15
|0
Atlantaa Ltd
49.26
|0.61
|1.25
|401.47
|6.46
GE Power India Ltd
368.5
|-12.20
|-3.20
|2477.43
|475.75
Welspun Enterprises Ltd
639.25
|-4.25
|-0.66
|8848.10
|30.25
Sadbhav Engineering Ltd
27.08
|0.03
|0.11
|464.61
|0
Tantia Constructions Ltd
49.5
|-1.40
|-2.75
|767.25
|14.86
P B A Infrastructure Ltd
13.7
|-0.25
|-1.79
|18.50
|1.48
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd
305.4
|-3.20
|-1.04
|8573.29
|31.74
GPT Infraprojects Ltd
144.91
|1.70
|1.19
|1831.15
|24.81
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
432.1
|2.55
|0.59
|90093.72
|69.96
GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd
4.83
|-0.03
|-0.62
|762.76
|0
Sunil Hitech Engineers Ltd
0.35
|0.00
|0.00
|16.15
|0
Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd
137.2
|-2.81
|-2.01
|352.58
|0
K E C International Ltd
1223.8
|11.90
|0.98
|32577.56
|141.9
MBL Infrastructure Ltd
65.2
|-1.63
|-2.44
|780.80
|100.95
Tarmat Ltd
77.6
|-1.24
|-1.57
|184.80
|137.86
Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd
69.09
|-1.42
|-2.01
|298.73
|17.61
J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd
767.95
|0.25
|0.03
|5810.73
|16.19
KNR Constructions Ltd
346.35
|0.55
|0.16
|9740.56
|12.73
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
60.31
|0.22
|0.37
|36421.21
|43.85
SEPC Ltd
22.02
|0.14
|0.64
|3443.18
|156.36
Ramky Infrastructure Ltd
629.8
|-6.80
|-1.07
|4358.08
|13.99
PNC Infratech Ltd
322.05
|-6.70
|-2.04
|8261.84
|8.01
ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd
28.47
|1.35
|4.98
|64.73
|0
A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd
26.17
|-0.45
|-1.69
|460.91
|0
MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd
3.28
|0.15
|4.79
|60.33
|0
IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd
5.44
|-0.28
|-4.90
|178.95
|0
Power Mech Projects Ltd
2862.35
|38.55
|1.37
|9049.69
|33.94
Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd
7.85
|-0.14
|-1.75
|255.07
|42.16
Akash Infraprojects Ltd
34.9
|0.52
|1.51
|58.85
|0
G R Infraprojects Ltd
1448.7
|-20.85
|-1.42
|14014.77
|19.15
Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd (Merged)
263.7
|-21.10
|-7.41
|2971.43
|15.06
Va Tech Wabag Ltd
1642.9
|-23.40
|-1.40
|10217.27
|42.73
RPP Infra Projects Ltd
202.79
|5.07
|2.56
|1005.55
|13.38
Dilip Buildcon Ltd
465.55
|14.05
|3.11
|6807.04
|22.03
Konstelec Engineers Ltd
126.75
|-2.55
|-1.97
|191.39
|22.03
Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd
1640.7
|-50.70
|-3.00
|19081.27
|67.06
Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd
6.59
|0.01
|0.15
|232.12
|0
HEC Infra Projects Ltd
125.15
|2.45
|2.00
|126.88
|20.38
Bharat Road Network Ltd
45.29
|-0.60
|-1.31
|380.21
|0
Transrail Lighting Ltd
637.6
|-5.30
|-0.82
|8560.16
|37.38
K.P. Energy Ltd
540.95
|-5.35
|-0.98
|3607.60
|48.62
Gayatri Highways Ltd
1.43
|-0.08
|-5.30
|34.27
|1.96
RKEC Projects Ltd
97.72
|4.65
|5.00
|234.44
|8.22
Univastu India Ltd
272.15
|0.95
|0.35
|309.29
|32.95
Manav Infra Projects Ltd
17
|-0.90
|-5.03
|11.62
|9.88
H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd
1509.85
|-17.15
|-1.12
|9839.86
|19.49
ACME Solar Holdings Ltd
240.33
|4.55
|1.93
|14542.07
|0
Zodiac Energy Ltd
505.95
|5.90
|1.18
|763.79
|56.15
Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd
313.9
|22.90
|7.87
|750.86
|68.79
A B Infrabuild Ltd
95.06
|-2.71
|-2.77
|472.87
|42.76
Salasar Exteriors & Contour Ltd
19.6
|0.90
|4.81
|201.78
|1870
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd
469.55
|3.10
|0.66
|10963.73
|44.7
Gensol Engineering Ltd
750.4
|-9.25
|-1.22
|2851.70
|20.21
Atmastco Ltd
283.95
|-5.80
|-2.00
|702.34
|43.38
Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd
358.6
|-5.15
|-1.42
|1414.68
|20.74
Atal Realtech Ltd
13.94
|-0.29
|-2.04
|154.75
|44.44
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd
300.55
|-3.50
|-1.15
|3746.18
|30.78
GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd
129.79
|-0.46
|-0.35
|9277.86
|0
Abhishek Integrations Ltd
82.35
|0.00
|0.00
|49.59
|62.86
Sonu Infratech Ltd
127.25
|2.45
|1.96
|99.89
|34.01
Bajel Projects Ltd
268.9
|-8.60
|-3.10
|3107.97
|125.59
Rachana Infrastructure Ltd
44.35
|-2.30
|-4.93
|82.51
|25.08
Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd
325.45
|8.85
|2.80
|5712.62
|48.69
Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd
50.71
|-0.23
|-0.45
|280.72
|16.12
EMS Ltd
868.8
|1.20
|0.14
|4824.52
|28.39
Ceigall India Ltd
344.5
|0.90
|0.26
|6001.36
|20.35
SRM Contractors Ltd
418.15
|23.35
|5.91
|959.41
|37.2
Pratham EPC Projects Ltd
230.8
|10.95
|4.98
|409.90
|39.68
Kay Cee Energy & Infra Ltd
354.55
|5.05
|1.44
|388.59
|56.65
Rulka Electricals Ltd
288.95
|-4.75
|-1.62
|123.05
|20.47
K2 Infragen Ltd
159.55
|-4.40
|-2.68
|201.33
|16.54
AVP Infracon Ltd
239.8
|10.80
|4.72
|599.00
|31.28
Ganesh Green Bharat Ltd
580
|-5.15
|-0.88
|1438.46
|100.71
Teerth Gopicon Ltd
610.25
|13.05
|2.19
|732.28
|62.01
Winsol Engineers Ltd
271.5
|-3.75
|-1.36
|313.18
|36.46
V.L.Infraprojects Ltd
56.15
|1.10
|2.00
|88.23
|14.08
Effwa Infra & Research Ltd
250
|-5.00
|-1.96
|578.68
|42.79
Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Ltd
492.95
|-4.55
|-0.91
|1189.88
|45.89
Lakshya Powertech Ltd
315.8
|-7.45
|-2.30
|318.45
|21.8
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.