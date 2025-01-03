iifl-logo-icon 1
Infrastructure Developers & Operators Sector Stocks List

Infrastructure Developers & Operators Sector Stocks List

NSE

BSE

Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd

319.2

-3.45-1.0712644.510

ITD Cementation India Ltd

540.1

-0.50-0.099278.2527.29

Gammon India Ltd

1.65

-0.05-2.9460.980

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd

40.38

0.010.027346.6768.47

Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd

379.1

0.450.121997.1719.36

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd

663.6

5.450.839732.7944.27

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

3659.9

-53.60-1.44503284.0652.55

Semac Consultants Ltd

382.6

-14.85-3.74119.270

W S Industries (India) Ltd

114.3

-3.76-3.18724.4717.25

Vindhya Telelinks Ltd

1932.15

14.100.742289.6016.77

McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd

4.47

0.000.0094.570

Patel Engineering Ltd

52.65

-0.20-0.384445.6416.93

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd

1451.25

-35.65-2.4010670.9738.17

Simplex Infrastructures Ltd

296

-2.60-0.871691.4326.26

Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd

210.11

1.820.87600.1722.55

SPML Infra Ltd

260.6

0.100.041774.9240.48

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd

1281.85

5.750.4521890.4838.58

Om Infra Ltd

170.66

9.335.781643.4654.39

Ircon International Ltd

216.6

-1.31-0.6020371.5724.13

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd

543.25

8.651.6219979.9043.92

Mukand Engineers Ltd(Merged)

30.75

0.000.0038.650

Engineers India Ltd

187.65

4.932.7010546.7337.34

Madhucon Projects Ltd

10.15

-0.08-0.7874.900

Jaihind Projects Ltd

2.4

-0.10-4.002.340.13

NBCC (India) Ltd

92.52

-0.83-0.8924980.4051.56

BGR Energy Systems Ltd

107.81

2.112.00777.970

Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd

11.64

-0.62-5.06216.740

IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co Ltd

43.33

-0.89-2.01568.150

Atlantaa Ltd

49.26

0.611.25401.476.46

GE Power India Ltd

368.5

-12.20-3.202477.43475.75

Welspun Enterprises Ltd

639.25

-4.25-0.668848.1030.25

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd

27.08

0.030.11464.610

Tantia Constructions Ltd

49.5

-1.40-2.75767.2514.86

P B A Infrastructure Ltd

13.7

-0.25-1.7918.501.48

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd

305.4

-3.20-1.048573.2931.74

GPT Infraprojects Ltd

144.91

1.701.191831.1524.81

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

432.1

2.550.5990093.7269.96

GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd

4.83

-0.03-0.62762.760

Sunil Hitech Engineers Ltd

0.35

0.000.0016.150

Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd

137.2

-2.81-2.01352.580

K E C International Ltd

1223.8

11.900.9832577.56141.9

MBL Infrastructure Ltd

65.2

-1.63-2.44780.80100.95

Tarmat Ltd

77.6

-1.24-1.57184.80137.86

Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd

69.09

-1.42-2.01298.7317.61

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd

767.95

0.250.035810.7316.19

KNR Constructions Ltd

346.35

0.550.169740.5612.73

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

60.31

0.220.3736421.2143.85

SEPC Ltd

22.02

0.140.643443.18156.36

Ramky Infrastructure Ltd

629.8

-6.80-1.074358.0813.99

PNC Infratech Ltd

322.05

-6.70-2.048261.848.01

ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd

28.47

1.354.9864.730

A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd

26.17

-0.45-1.69460.910

MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd

3.28

0.154.7960.330

IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd

5.44

-0.28-4.90178.950

Power Mech Projects Ltd

2862.35

38.551.379049.6933.94

Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd

7.85

-0.14-1.75255.0742.16

Akash Infraprojects Ltd

34.9

0.521.5158.850

G R Infraprojects Ltd

1448.7

-20.85-1.4214014.7719.15

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd (Merged)

263.7

-21.10-7.412971.4315.06

Va Tech Wabag Ltd

1642.9

-23.40-1.4010217.2742.73

RPP Infra Projects Ltd

202.79

5.072.561005.5513.38

Dilip Buildcon Ltd

465.55

14.053.116807.0422.03

Konstelec Engineers Ltd

126.75

-2.55-1.97191.3922.03

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd

1640.7

-50.70-3.0019081.2767.06

Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd

6.59

0.010.15232.120

HEC Infra Projects Ltd

125.15

2.452.00126.8820.38

Bharat Road Network Ltd

45.29

-0.60-1.31380.210

Transrail Lighting Ltd

637.6

-5.30-0.828560.1637.38

K.P. Energy Ltd

540.95

-5.35-0.983607.6048.62

Gayatri Highways Ltd

1.43

-0.08-5.3034.271.96

RKEC Projects Ltd

97.72

4.655.00234.448.22

Univastu India Ltd

272.15

0.950.35309.2932.95

Manav Infra Projects Ltd

17

-0.90-5.0311.629.88

H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd

1509.85

-17.15-1.129839.8619.49

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd

240.33

4.551.9314542.070

Zodiac Energy Ltd

505.95

5.901.18763.7956.15

Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd

313.9

22.907.87750.8668.79

A B Infrabuild Ltd

95.06

-2.71-2.77472.8742.76

Salasar Exteriors & Contour Ltd

19.6

0.904.81201.781870

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd

469.55

3.100.6610963.7344.7

Gensol Engineering Ltd

750.4

-9.25-1.222851.7020.21

Atmastco Ltd

283.95

-5.80-2.00702.3443.38

Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd

358.6

-5.15-1.421414.6820.74

Atal Realtech Ltd

13.94

-0.29-2.04154.7544.44

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd

300.55

-3.50-1.153746.1830.78

GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd

129.79

-0.46-0.359277.860

Abhishek Integrations Ltd

82.35

0.000.0049.5962.86

Sonu Infratech Ltd

127.25

2.451.9699.8934.01

Bajel Projects Ltd

268.9

-8.60-3.103107.97125.59

Rachana Infrastructure Ltd

44.35

-2.30-4.9382.5125.08

Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd

325.45

8.852.805712.6248.69

Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd

50.71

-0.23-0.45280.7216.12

EMS Ltd

868.8

1.200.144824.5228.39

Ceigall India Ltd

344.5

0.900.266001.3620.35

SRM Contractors Ltd

418.15

23.355.91959.4137.2

Pratham EPC Projects Ltd

230.8

10.954.98409.9039.68

Kay Cee Energy & Infra Ltd

354.55

5.051.44388.5956.65

Rulka Electricals Ltd

288.95

-4.75-1.62123.0520.47

K2 Infragen Ltd

159.55

-4.40-2.68201.3316.54

AVP Infracon Ltd

239.8

10.804.72599.0031.28

Ganesh Green Bharat Ltd

580

-5.15-0.881438.46100.71

Teerth Gopicon Ltd

610.25

13.052.19732.2862.01

Winsol Engineers Ltd

271.5

-3.75-1.36313.1836.46

V.L.Infraprojects Ltd

56.15

1.102.0088.2314.08

Effwa Infra & Research Ltd

250

-5.00-1.96578.6842.79

Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Ltd

492.95

-4.55-0.911189.8845.89

Lakshya Powertech Ltd

315.8

-7.45-2.30318.4521.8

TOP NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Indices may open flat to negative on Jan 2, 2025

Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.

2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

