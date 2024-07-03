iifl-logo-icon 1
Atal Realtech Ltd Share Price

13.66
(-2.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:15:49 AM

  • Open0
  • Day's High13.66
  • 52 Wk High17.12
  • Prev. Close13.94
  • Day's Low13.66
  • 52 Wk Low 6.53
  • Turnover (lac)1.28
  • P/E43.56
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value5.91
  • EPS0.32
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)151.65
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Atal Realtech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

0

Prev. Close

13.94

Turnover(Lac.)

1.28

Day's High

13.66

Day's Low

13.66

52 Week's High

17.12

52 Week's Low

6.53

Book Value

5.91

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

151.65

P/E

43.56

EPS

0.32

Divi. Yield

0

Atal Realtech Ltd Corporate Action

17 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

21 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

6 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

Atal Realtech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Atal Realtech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:35 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.25%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.25%

Non-Promoter- 50.74%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 50.74%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Atal Realtech Ltd FINANCIALS

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.8

14.8

4.93

4.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

22.91

20.68

28.47

26.31

Net Worth

37.71

35.48

33.4

31.24

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

40.43

43.51

41,95,168.14

29,82,800.24

yoy growth (%)

-7.09

-99.99

40.64

1,48,47,484.64

Raw materials

-17.77

-25.46

-20,34,682.39

-10,95,253.9

As % of sales

43.95

58.51

48.5

36.71

Employee costs

-1.53

-1.4

-1,53,354.82

-1,06,389.29

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

2.87

2.81

2,20,540.22

2,10,741.95

Depreciation

-0.61

-0.67

-33,731.92

-26,511.64

Tax paid

-0.71

-0.72

-70,595.21

-71,704.89

Working capital

4.55

17.6

5.59

-1.25

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-7.09

-99.99

40.64

1,48,47,484.64

Op profit growth

-5.15

-99.99

10.86

1,86,50,086.75

EBIT growth

-4.7

-99.99

11.69

1,79,66,399.14

Net profit growth

2.82

-99.99

7.9

1,65,75,111.16

Atal Realtech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Atal Realtech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Vijaygopal Atal

Independent Director

Kuntal Badiyani

Independent Director

Sharanya Shetty

Additional Executive Director

Sujata Atal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Atal Realtech Ltd

Summary

Atal Realtech Limited was originally incorporated as Atal Realtech Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated August 25, 2012 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai at Maharashtra. Subsequently, Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and Company name was changed to Atal Realtech Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 21, 2020 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai at Maharashtra. With years of strong industrial experience and an ambition to revolutionize the civil construction industry with innovation, Mr. Vijaygopal Atal incorporated Atal Realtech Limited in 2012 at Nashik. The Company provide integrated contracting and sub-contracting services for civil and industrial construction, engineering and complete infrastructure project management.The Company is engaged in contracting and subcontracting for various government and private projects (mainly with Prakash Constrowell Limited) which includes construction of commercial structures and industrial structures. It has an established track record in executing different types of construction projects particularly, commercial structures. The Companys focus area includes civil construction projects, which include structures such as sports complex projects (Indoor and Outdoor Sport Stadiums), multi-purpose hall, commercial structures, industrial structures, Hospitals, Cold Storages, Educational Institution, mass housing projects, water Supply and Drainage Projects; Roa
Company FAQs

What is the Atal Realtech Ltd share price today?

The Atal Realtech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹13.66 today.

What is the Market Cap of Atal Realtech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Atal Realtech Ltd is ₹151.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Atal Realtech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Atal Realtech Ltd is 43.56 and 2.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Atal Realtech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Atal Realtech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Atal Realtech Ltd is ₹6.53 and ₹17.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Atal Realtech Ltd?

Atal Realtech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.40%, 3 Years at 10.83%, 1 Year at 16.56%, 6 Month at 96.06%, 3 Month at 58.05% and 1 Month at 12.33%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Atal Realtech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Atal Realtech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 49.25 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 50.75 %

