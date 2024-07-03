Summary

Atal Realtech Limited was originally incorporated as Atal Realtech Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated August 25, 2012 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai at Maharashtra. Subsequently, Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and Company name was changed to Atal Realtech Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 21, 2020 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai at Maharashtra. With years of strong industrial experience and an ambition to revolutionize the civil construction industry with innovation, Mr. Vijaygopal Atal incorporated Atal Realtech Limited in 2012 at Nashik. The Company provide integrated contracting and sub-contracting services for civil and industrial construction, engineering and complete infrastructure project management.The Company is engaged in contracting and subcontracting for various government and private projects (mainly with Prakash Constrowell Limited) which includes construction of commercial structures and industrial structures. It has an established track record in executing different types of construction projects particularly, commercial structures. The Companys focus area includes civil construction projects, which include structures such as sports complex projects (Indoor and Outdoor Sport Stadiums), multi-purpose hall, commercial structures, industrial structures, Hospitals, Cold Storages, Educational Institution, mass housing projects, water Supply and Drainage Projects; Roa

