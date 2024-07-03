SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹13.94
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.28
Day's High₹13.66
Day's Low₹13.66
52 Week's High₹17.12
52 Week's Low₹6.53
Book Value₹5.91
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)151.65
P/E43.56
EPS0.32
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.8
14.8
4.93
4.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22.91
20.68
28.47
26.31
Net Worth
37.71
35.48
33.4
31.24
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
40.43
43.51
41,95,168.14
29,82,800.24
yoy growth (%)
-7.09
-99.99
40.64
1,48,47,484.64
Raw materials
-17.77
-25.46
-20,34,682.39
-10,95,253.9
As % of sales
43.95
58.51
48.5
36.71
Employee costs
-1.53
-1.4
-1,53,354.82
-1,06,389.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
2.87
2.81
2,20,540.22
2,10,741.95
Depreciation
-0.61
-0.67
-33,731.92
-26,511.64
Tax paid
-0.71
-0.72
-70,595.21
-71,704.89
Working capital
4.55
17.6
5.59
-1.25
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-7.09
-99.99
40.64
1,48,47,484.64
Op profit growth
-5.15
-99.99
10.86
1,86,50,086.75
EBIT growth
-4.7
-99.99
11.69
1,79,66,399.14
Net profit growth
2.82
-99.99
7.9
1,65,75,111.16
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Vijaygopal Atal
Independent Director
Kuntal Badiyani
Independent Director
Sharanya Shetty
Additional Executive Director
Sujata Atal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Atal Realtech Ltd
Summary
Atal Realtech Limited was originally incorporated as Atal Realtech Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated August 25, 2012 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai at Maharashtra. Subsequently, Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and Company name was changed to Atal Realtech Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 21, 2020 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai at Maharashtra. With years of strong industrial experience and an ambition to revolutionize the civil construction industry with innovation, Mr. Vijaygopal Atal incorporated Atal Realtech Limited in 2012 at Nashik. The Company provide integrated contracting and sub-contracting services for civil and industrial construction, engineering and complete infrastructure project management.The Company is engaged in contracting and subcontracting for various government and private projects (mainly with Prakash Constrowell Limited) which includes construction of commercial structures and industrial structures. It has an established track record in executing different types of construction projects particularly, commercial structures. The Companys focus area includes civil construction projects, which include structures such as sports complex projects (Indoor and Outdoor Sport Stadiums), multi-purpose hall, commercial structures, industrial structures, Hospitals, Cold Storages, Educational Institution, mass housing projects, water Supply and Drainage Projects; Roa
Read More
The Atal Realtech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹13.66 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Atal Realtech Ltd is ₹151.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Atal Realtech Ltd is 43.56 and 2.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Atal Realtech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Atal Realtech Ltd is ₹6.53 and ₹17.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Atal Realtech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.40%, 3 Years at 10.83%, 1 Year at 16.56%, 6 Month at 96.06%, 3 Month at 58.05% and 1 Month at 12.33%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.