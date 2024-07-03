Atal Realtech Ltd Summary

Atal Realtech Limited was originally incorporated as Atal Realtech Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated August 25, 2012 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai at Maharashtra. Subsequently, Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and Company name was changed to Atal Realtech Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 21, 2020 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai at Maharashtra. With years of strong industrial experience and an ambition to revolutionize the civil construction industry with innovation, Mr. Vijaygopal Atal incorporated Atal Realtech Limited in 2012 at Nashik. The Company provide integrated contracting and sub-contracting services for civil and industrial construction, engineering and complete infrastructure project management.The Company is engaged in contracting and subcontracting for various government and private projects (mainly with Prakash Constrowell Limited) which includes construction of commercial structures and industrial structures. It has an established track record in executing different types of construction projects particularly, commercial structures. The Companys focus area includes civil construction projects, which include structures such as sports complex projects (Indoor and Outdoor Sport Stadiums), multi-purpose hall, commercial structures, industrial structures, Hospitals, Cold Storages, Educational Institution, mass housing projects, water Supply and Drainage Projects; Road and Bridges Projects; and Major and Minor Irrigation Projects.Besides undertaking contracted and / or sub-contracted projects, Company is engaged in trading activities as well, wherein it supply construction materials to various clients as per their specific requirements. The Company primarily operates from its Registered Office situated at Nashik. Considering the nature of Companys business i.e. construction and infrastructure development, the location of projects depend upon each contracted site, which varies from project to project.The Companys portfolio of completed and ongoing projects mainly includes commercial & residential buildings, industrial structure, hospitals, educational campus, roads, cold storages and water supply projects. Further, the Company has undertaken a few projects directly as a Contractor for certain private construction companies and real estate developers. The Company have successfully completed several key projects under sub-contracting from various entities.In FY 2014-15, the Company completed construction of store for Decathalon, Vilholi for a contract amount worth Rs 244.98 lakhs, construction of store for Decathalon, Aurangabad for Rs 78.33 lakhs.In FY 2015-16, the Company completed construction of Rest House Sinhagad at Golf Club Campus, Dist.- Nashik for Rs. 325.45 lakhs; construction of Ashram School Complex at Sahasrakund, Tal - Kinwat, Dist. - Nanded for Rs 811.02 lakhs; construction of Ashram Hostel Building a Ghatghar, Tal - Akole, Dist. - Ahmednagar worth Rs. 376.59 lakhs and construction of 100 bedded womens hospital at Buldana for Rs. 1775.20 lakhs respectively.In FY 2016-17, the Company completed construction of Administrative Building for Tehsildar at Akola for Rs 404.64 lakhs.In FY 2017-18, the Company completed construction of Ashram School Complex a Pimparkhed, Tal - Dindori, Dist. - Nashik worth Rs 755.4 lakhs and construction of Ashram School Complex at Bopegaon, Tal - Dindori, Dist. - Nashik for Rs 1596.3 lakhs respectively.In FY 2018-19, the Company completed Four Laning of Fagne at Gujarat / Maharashtra Border Project on DBFOT Toll Basis for Rs. 440 lakhs; construction of 500 Bedded Hospital for Government Medical College at Baramati, Dist. - Pune. for Rs 2071.17 lakhs; package for formation of approach road, obtaining necessary ROW from the farmers / land owners, unloading, excavation, lowering, laying, jointing, backfilling, testing and commissioning of DI/ HDPE Pipes at TDWSP, Hyderabad worth Rs 1116 lakhs, construction of Quarters For S. P. Chandrapur at Chandrapur (including all Infrastructural Amenities).for Rs. 298.50 lakhs respectively. In FY 2019-20, the Company completed excavation of M.S. Pipeline & PVC Pipe Line Work at Waghur L.I.S, Tal - Jamner, Dist. -Jalgaon for Rs. 550.26 lakhs; Construction of Residential Building (Part), Shree Vishwa Nivas for Rs. 180.53 lakhs, Construction of Residential Complex at Indira Nagar for R.s 210.65 lakhs and Construction of Administrative Building and Residential Quarters for SRPF Gr. III at Jalana for Rs. 516.43 lakhs respectively. Besides, the above, Company has completed various other projects / civil work contracts and sub-contracts for construction, repairing and renovation.Apart from this, the Ongoing Projects of the Company includes, Construction of New Administrative Building - Block A at Palghar New Town worth Rs. 3513.25 lakhs, Construction of Collector Office Building Palghar New Town for contract price worth Rs. 3503.03 lakhs, OFC Roll out in Himayat Nagar under Nanded District for Mahanet-1 Project in Maharashtra for a contract price worth Rs 492.96; Construction of Administrative Building at Motala, Buldana worth Rs 739.51 lakhs; Construction of District & Sessions Court at Sector 03, Nandore Village, Palghar New Town for contract price worth Rs. 5,226.59 lakhs and Construction of Main Administrative Building and Workers Residence at Wisham, Mauje Rithad for a contract price worth Rs 353.94 lakhs respectively. The construction work for the said projects has been completed by February 2020. However, due the Covid-19 pandemic and ensuing lockdown, the Work done certificate and corresponding payments are yet to be received.The Promoter has been involved in commercial construction and infrastructure business for over 30 years and has built cordial relations with various other infrastructure and real estate companies. This enables the Company to obtain various projects as a subcontractor. It, constantly monitor new project development projects awarded by various government authorities and private players to big infrastructure developers and accordingly approach them with expertise and experience. In addition to construction projects which are generally on contractual / sub-contractual basis as per the design and specification provided by the clients, the Company have the resources, manpower and ability to undertake projects on a turnkey basis, in which it provide a range of specialized construction and operational services including design-build services to clients in various segments. The Company experience in executing turnkey and design-build projects demonstrates the ability to provide a variety of services to clients and, accordingly, enables to pre-qualify for projects in which clients seek contractors who can provide turnkey or design build solutions.Currently, the Company subcontract specific construction and execution work related to projects to third party contractors. The Company is working continuously to strengthen infrastructure, enhance its presence and building the capabilities to execute end to end projects independently. The Company has been working on various commercial and infrastructure projects of government bodies on subcontract basis. The Company recently obtained two projects on direct contract basis; one from PWD, Maharashtra for construction of an Administrative Building at Motala in the Buldana District and one from National Health Mission for construction of Main Administrative Building and Worker Residence at Washim, Mauje Rathid. Upon obtaining the consent, the Company has entered into a subcontracting agreement with the contractor, wherein the profit sharing, responsibilities, cost estimates, etc. is enumerated. The Contractor shares the drawings, development plans and other details to enable to plan and commence the project work. The Company is revered with ISO 9001:2015 - Quality Management System certification. The Company was registered as Contractor with Government of Maharashtra Public Works Department in Class I-A. Though registered and operated basically from Nashik, Maharashtra, the Company has built projects in many other cities and states. Quality is the supreme value at Atal Realtech. Right from design and a definite work-plan customary to clients specifications, choice and utilisation of technology, raw materials and construction, every process is carried out on strict levels ensuring finest calibre.In October 2020, the Company came up with an IPO of 15,04,000 Equity Shares by raising capital from public aggregating to Rs 10.82 Crore, comprising a Fresh Issue of 3,04,000 Equity Shares of Rs 2.18 Crore and an Offer for Sale of 12,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs 8.64 Crore.