|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
40.43
43.51
41,95,168.14
29,82,800.24
yoy growth (%)
-7.09
-99.99
40.64
1,48,47,484.64
Raw materials
-17.77
-25.46
-20,34,682.39
-10,95,253.9
As % of sales
43.95
58.51
48.5
36.71
Employee costs
-1.53
-1.4
-1,53,354.82
-1,06,389.29
As % of sales
3.78
3.21
3.65
3.56
Other costs
-16.11
-11.36
-16,50,902.88
-14,59,853.4
As % of sales (Other Cost)
39.86
26.12
39.35
48.94
Operating profit
5.01
5.28
3,56,228.04
3,21,303.65
OPM
12.39
12.14
8.49
10.77
Depreciation
-0.61
-0.67
-33,731.92
-26,511.64
Interest expense
-1.64
-1.92
-1,19,930.94
-94,090.34
Other income
0.12
0.13
17,975.04
10,040.29
Profit before tax
2.87
2.81
2,20,540.22
2,10,741.95
Taxes
-0.71
-0.72
-70,595.21
-71,704.89
Tax rate
-25
-25.57
-32.01
-34.02
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.15
2.09
1,49,945.01
1,39,037.06
Exceptional items
0
0
-118.01
-188.02
Net profit
2.15
2.09
1,49,827
1,38,849.04
yoy growth (%)
2.82
-99.99
7.9
1,65,75,111.16
NPM
5.32
4.81
3.57
4.65
