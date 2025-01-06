iifl-logo-icon 1
Atal Realtech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

13.66
(-2.01%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

40.43

43.51

41,95,168.14

29,82,800.24

yoy growth (%)

-7.09

-99.99

40.64

1,48,47,484.64

Raw materials

-17.77

-25.46

-20,34,682.39

-10,95,253.9

As % of sales

43.95

58.51

48.5

36.71

Employee costs

-1.53

-1.4

-1,53,354.82

-1,06,389.29

As % of sales

3.78

3.21

3.65

3.56

Other costs

-16.11

-11.36

-16,50,902.88

-14,59,853.4

As % of sales (Other Cost)

39.86

26.12

39.35

48.94

Operating profit

5.01

5.28

3,56,228.04

3,21,303.65

OPM

12.39

12.14

8.49

10.77

Depreciation

-0.61

-0.67

-33,731.92

-26,511.64

Interest expense

-1.64

-1.92

-1,19,930.94

-94,090.34

Other income

0.12

0.13

17,975.04

10,040.29

Profit before tax

2.87

2.81

2,20,540.22

2,10,741.95

Taxes

-0.71

-0.72

-70,595.21

-71,704.89

Tax rate

-25

-25.57

-32.01

-34.02

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.15

2.09

1,49,945.01

1,39,037.06

Exceptional items

0

0

-118.01

-188.02

Net profit

2.15

2.09

1,49,827

1,38,849.04

yoy growth (%)

2.82

-99.99

7.9

1,65,75,111.16

NPM

5.32

4.81

3.57

4.65

