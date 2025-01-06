iifl-logo-icon 1
Atal Realtech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

13.66
(-2.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:56 PM

Atal Realtech FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

2.87

2.81

2,20,540.22

2,10,741.95

Depreciation

-0.61

-0.67

-33,731.92

-26,511.64

Tax paid

-0.71

-0.72

-70,595.21

-71,704.89

Working capital

4.55

17.6

5.59

-1.25

Other operating items

Operating

6.08

19.01

1,16,218.68

1,12,524.17

Capital expenditure

0.3

5.07

0.38

0.45

Free cash flow

6.38

24.08

1,16,219.06

1,12,524.62

Equity raised

52.62

29.78

-1,49,819.5

-1,38,845.21

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-1.81

16.57

2.5

-3.13

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

57.2

70.44

-33,597.94

-26,323.72

