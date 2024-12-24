Board Meeting 24 Dec 2024 17 Dec 2024

Atal Realtech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To ratify material related party transactions entered during the period April 01 2024 to September 30 2024. 2. To consider and approve postal ballot notice for ratify material related party transactions entered during the period April 01 2024 to September 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015(Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company was held on Tuesday, 24th December, 2024 at 02:30 PM and concluded at 03:30 PM. The Board of directors of the company has considered and, either noted or approved the followings along with other routine businesses:- 1. Approved Postal Ballot Notice to sought approval of members for ratification of Related Party Transaction between Atal Realtech Limited and Managing Director of the Company subject to approval of shareholders through postal ballot. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.12.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Atal Realtech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 29 of the SEBI Listing Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday November 14 2024 at 04.00 P.M. at the Registered office of the Company situated at Unit No. 301 and 302 ABH Developers Town Square S No. 744 Nashik - 422002 Maharashtra India to inter-alia transact: 1. To consider and approve unaudited Financial Statements for the half year ended on September 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule III, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today, i.e., on Thursday, November 14, 2024, inter alia, considered and approved the following: 1. Considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Statements for the half year ended on September 30, 2024 with Limited Review Report are enclosed herewith for your record. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Sep 2024 24 Sep 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e., Tuesday, September 24, 2024 has inter alia approved the allotment of 3,70,05,000 (Three Crores Seventy Lakhs and Five Thousand) Fully paid-up Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2.00/- (Rupees Two Only) per Equity Share at price of Rs.7.00/- (Rupees Seven Only) per Right Share to the eligible applicants.

Board Meeting 9 Sep 2024 9 Sep 2024

The date of closure of the captioned Right lssue, which had opened on Monday, 2nd March, 2024 and scheduled to close on Tuesday, 10th September, 2024 has now been extended by the Company from Tuesday, 10th September, 2024 to Wednesday, 18th September,2024 in order to provide an opportunity to shareholders to exercise their rights in the Rights Issue. Revised Outcome of Board meeting held on September 09, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.09.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Monday, September 02, 2024 at Registered Office of the company at 03.00 p.m. and concluded at 03.30 p.m., inter alia, transacted following 1. Considered and approved Boards Report together with its annexure and attachment to be held on September 25, 2024 at 03.00 p.m. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual means 2. Considered and Recommended Director in place of Mr. Amit Sureshchandra Atal (03598620), who retires by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment 3. Considered and Recommended Re-appointment of M/s. A. S. Bedmutha & Co., Chartered Accountants as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for further period of Five Years and any other matter as disclosed in the file. Read less..

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Atal Realtech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 29 of the SEBI Listing Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday August 14 2024 at 05.00 P.M. at the Registered office of the Company situated at Unit No. 301 and 302 ABH Developers Town Square S No. 744 Nashik - 422002 Maharashtra India to inter-alia transact: 1. To consider and approve unaudited Financial Statements for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. In Relation to the Right Issue and in accordance with regulations 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclusure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended and Regulation 68 of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018. In continuation to our outcome of the meeting for th Board of Directors held on Wednesday August 14, 2024, thje Board had considered and approved the Record Dare as Friday, August 22, 2024 for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders who shall be entitled to receive the Rights Entitlement in the Right Issue. Further Details are as per the attachment enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Jul 2024 27 Jul 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is held on Saturday, July 27, 2024 at Registered Office of the company commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 03:30 P.M, inter alia, transacted following: 1. The Advisory/warning letters regarding non-compliance with Regulation 46 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, received from Stock Exchanges (BSE and NSE Limited), due to our companys website not being functional, were placed before the Board and corrective actions in this regard were taken to restore the websites functionality and to prevent such instances in the future. 2. The Company acknowledged and noted the passage of the Resolution by circulation on July 25, 2024, updating the Companys Statutory codes and policies. The updated policies have been duly reviewed and adopted.

Board Meeting 25 May 2024 18 May 2024

Atal Realtech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve audited Financial Results of the Company for Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 1. Considered and approved Audited Financial Results (Standalone) along with Audit Report thereon for Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the following: a. Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the Quarter/ Year ended March 31, 2024. b. Auditors Report with unmodified opinion on the aforesaid Audited Financial Results. 2. Considered and Appointed M/s Akshay R. Birla and Associates, as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. 3. Considered and appointed M/s. SHARPAARTH & Co, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 132748W) as Internal Auditor of the company for the Financial Year 2023-24 and 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.05.2024)

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 16 May 2024

This is in furtherance to the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company (the Board) held on January 29,2024 approving the offer and issuance of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company (the Equity Shares) for an amount not exceeding Rs. 2,700.00 Lakhs, by way of rights issue to the eligible equity shareholders of the Company (Rights Issue) and in pursuance of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations,2015, including subsequent amendments thereto ISEBI (LODR) Regulations], the Board of Directors in their meeting held on May 16,2024 at the registered office of the Company has discussed and approved the Draft Letter of Offer for the proposed Rights Issue of the Company for an aggregate amount up to Rs. 2,700.00 Lakhs to be filed with BSE Limited and NSE for their in-principle approval for listing of the Rights Equity Shares on their exchanges.

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024

Atal Realtech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 29 of the SEBI Listing Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday February 05 2024 at 05.00 P.M. at the Registered office of the Company situated at Unit No. 301 and 302 ABH Developers Town Square S No. 744 Nashik - 422002 Maharashtra India to inter-alia transact: 1. To consider and approve unaudited Financial Statements for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company held on Monday, 05th February 2024 at the registered office of the company at 05.00 P.M could not be concluded within business hours of 05th February 2024 and hence shall be continued on 06th February 2024. The Outcome of the said meeting shall be filled once the meeting is concluded. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is held on Monday, 05th February, 2024 at Registered Office of the company commenced at 05. 00 P.M. and concluded on 06th February 2024 at 04.45 P. M, inter alia, transacted following: 1. Considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) for the Quarter ended 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report are enclosed herewith for your record. Pursuant to regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015 a meeting of Board of Directors of the company is held on Monday 05th February 2024 at the registered office of the company commenced at 05.00 P.M and concluded on 06th February 2024 at 04.45 to transact: 1. Considered and approved the unaudited financial result for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 along with limited Review Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 22 Jan 2024