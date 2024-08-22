Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that ATAL REALTECH LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE ATAL REALTECH LTD (543911) RECORD DATE 22.08.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Equity Share of Rs.2/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs.5/- per Share on Rights Basis for every 02 (Two) Equity Shares held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 22/08/2024 DR-699/2024-2025 * As per Terms of Payment : Rights Issue Price of Rs.7/- The Full Amount is payable on Application.