Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Monday, September 02, 2024 at Registered Office of the company at 03.00 p.m. and concluded at 03.30 p.m., inter alia, transacted following 1. Considered and approved Boards Report together with its annexure and attachment to be held on September 25, 2024 at 03.00 p.m. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual means 2. Considered and Recommended Director in place of Mr. Amit Sureshchandra Atal (03598620), who retires by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment 3. Considered and Recommended Re-appointment of M/s. A. S. Bedmutha & Co., Chartered Accountants as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for further period of Five Years and any other matter as disclosed in the file. This is to inform you that Company has fixed Friday, September 20, 2024 as the Cut Off date to determine the entitlement of Voting Rights of Members for E-voting in the ensuing Annual General Meeting Scheduled to be held on Wednesday 25, 2024 at 3.00 p.m. through video conferencing. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.09.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 Part-A of SEBI LODR Regulation, 2015, we enclose gist of proceedings of AGM held on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 through Video conferencing and Audio-Visual Means. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.09.2024) The details of Scrutinizers report and voting results of 12th AGM are hereby submitted under regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024)