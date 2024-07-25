iifl-logo-icon 1
Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Ltd Share Price

492.95
(-0.91%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:42:53 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open500.9
  • Day's High514.9
  • 52 Wk High695.45
  • Prev. Close497.5
  • Day's Low484
  • 52 Wk Low 222.95
  • Turnover (lac)405.2
  • P/E45.89
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS10.84
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,189.88
  • Div. Yield0
Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

500.9

Prev. Close

497.5

Turnover(Lac.)

405.2

Day's High

514.9

Day's Low

484

52 Week's High

695.45

52 Week's Low

222.95

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,189.88

P/E

45.89

EPS

10.84

Divi. Yield

0

Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:59 AM
Sep-2024Aug-2024May-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.71%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.71%

Non-Promoter- 4.39%

Institutions: 4.39%

Non-Institutions: 32.89%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2

2

2

2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

38.53

12.32

6.86

6.12

Net Worth

40.53

14.32

8.86

8.12

Minority Interest

Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & MD & CEO

G Thiyagu

Non Executive Director

Dinesh Sankaran

Whole Time Director & COO

Sangeethaa Thiyagu

Whole-time Director

B Sivasubramanian

Independent Director

Vigneshwaran

Independent Director

R Thanigaivelan

Independent Director

A Muthu

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anil Prasad Sahoo.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Ltd

Summary

Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited was originally incorporated as Lohats Ventures Private Limited a Private Limited Company at Chennai, Tamil Nadu, pursuant to a certificate of incorporation dated September, 13, 2013, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Thereafter, name of Company was changed from Lohats Ventures Private Limited to Sathlokhar Synergys Private Limited, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Chennai on August 06, 2014. Thereafter, name was changed from Sathlokhar Synergys Private Limited to Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Private Limited on January 09, 2024. Thereafter, name was changed from Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Private Limited to Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited, and a fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to change of name was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Chennai on February 15, 2024.The Company an integrated engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) (design and build) & infra turnkey contracting company providing specialized services for construction of buildings and infrastructure facilities for industrial, warehousing, commercial, institutional, pharmaceutical projects, solar projects, hospitals, hotels, resorts & villas etc. It is having experience in design and construction of various projects across 4 states in India i.e. Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. The Company undertake EPC projects for government entities through tender offering proc
Company FAQs

What is the Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Ltd share price today?

The Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹492.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Ltd is ₹1189.88 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Ltd is 45.89 and 9.00 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Ltd is ₹222.95 and ₹695.45 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Ltd?

Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 99.57%, 3 Month at 12.89% and 1 Month at 18.23%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.71 %
Institutions - 4.39 %
Public - 32.90 %

