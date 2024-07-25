Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹500.9
Prev. Close₹497.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹405.2
Day's High₹514.9
Day's Low₹484
52 Week's High₹695.45
52 Week's Low₹222.95
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,189.88
P/E45.89
EPS10.84
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2
2
2
2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
38.53
12.32
6.86
6.12
Net Worth
40.53
14.32
8.86
8.12
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & MD & CEO
G Thiyagu
Non Executive Director
Dinesh Sankaran
Whole Time Director & COO
Sangeethaa Thiyagu
Whole-time Director
B Sivasubramanian
Independent Director
Vigneshwaran
Independent Director
R Thanigaivelan
Independent Director
A Muthu
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anil Prasad Sahoo.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Ltd
Summary
Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited was originally incorporated as Lohats Ventures Private Limited a Private Limited Company at Chennai, Tamil Nadu, pursuant to a certificate of incorporation dated September, 13, 2013, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Thereafter, name of Company was changed from Lohats Ventures Private Limited to Sathlokhar Synergys Private Limited, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Chennai on August 06, 2014. Thereafter, name was changed from Sathlokhar Synergys Private Limited to Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Private Limited on January 09, 2024. Thereafter, name was changed from Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Private Limited to Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited, and a fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to change of name was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Chennai on February 15, 2024.The Company an integrated engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) (design and build) & infra turnkey contracting company providing specialized services for construction of buildings and infrastructure facilities for industrial, warehousing, commercial, institutional, pharmaceutical projects, solar projects, hospitals, hotels, resorts & villas etc. It is having experience in design and construction of various projects across 4 states in India i.e. Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. The Company undertake EPC projects for government entities through tender offering proc
Read More
The Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹492.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Ltd is ₹1189.88 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Ltd is 45.89 and 9.00 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Ltd is ₹222.95 and ₹695.45 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 99.57%, 3 Month at 12.89% and 1 Month at 18.23%.
