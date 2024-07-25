Summary

Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited was originally incorporated as Lohats Ventures Private Limited a Private Limited Company at Chennai, Tamil Nadu, pursuant to a certificate of incorporation dated September, 13, 2013, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Thereafter, name of Company was changed from Lohats Ventures Private Limited to Sathlokhar Synergys Private Limited, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Chennai on August 06, 2014. Thereafter, name was changed from Sathlokhar Synergys Private Limited to Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Private Limited on January 09, 2024. Thereafter, name was changed from Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Private Limited to Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited, and a fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to change of name was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Chennai on February 15, 2024.The Company an integrated engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) (design and build) & infra turnkey contracting company providing specialized services for construction of buildings and infrastructure facilities for industrial, warehousing, commercial, institutional, pharmaceutical projects, solar projects, hospitals, hotels, resorts & villas etc. It is having experience in design and construction of various projects across 4 states in India i.e. Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. The Company undertake EPC projects for government entities through tender offering proc

