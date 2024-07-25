Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Ltd Summary

Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited was originally incorporated as Lohats Ventures Private Limited a Private Limited Company at Chennai, Tamil Nadu, pursuant to a certificate of incorporation dated September, 13, 2013, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Thereafter, name of Company was changed from Lohats Ventures Private Limited to Sathlokhar Synergys Private Limited, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Chennai on August 06, 2014. Thereafter, name was changed from Sathlokhar Synergys Private Limited to Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Private Limited on January 09, 2024. Thereafter, name was changed from Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Private Limited to Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited, and a fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to change of name was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Chennai on February 15, 2024.The Company an integrated engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) (design and build) & infra turnkey contracting company providing specialized services for construction of buildings and infrastructure facilities for industrial, warehousing, commercial, institutional, pharmaceutical projects, solar projects, hospitals, hotels, resorts & villas etc. It is having experience in design and construction of various projects across 4 states in India i.e. Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. The Company undertake EPC projects for government entities through tender offering process. It provide services across the value chain ranging from detailed designing, planning, procurement of all the materials except specialized work material, engineering of the project and project execution - the site work with overall project management and completion of all works upto commissioning and delivering or taking over for their intended purpose. It also provide installation of Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing Networks in construction projects. The Company came as authorised channel partner for TATA Power Solar Systems Ltd, for providing installation, sales, commissioning and maintenance services of its products.The Company is planning the Initial Public Offer of issuing 67,00,000 Fresh Equity Shares.