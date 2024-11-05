|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|5 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the Unaudited financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of H1 Board Meeting held on November 05, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/11/2024)
