346.6
(-3.35%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

  • Open362.4
  • Day's High362.45
  • 52 Wk High497.45
  • Prev. Close358.6
  • Day's Low346
  • 52 Wk Low 230.15
  • Turnover (lac)226.78
  • P/E20.48
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value87.36
  • EPS17.55
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,367.34
  • Div. Yield0.42
No Records Found

Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

362.4

Prev. Close

358.6

Turnover(Lac.)

226.78

Day's High

362.45

Day's Low

346

52 Week's High

497.45

52 Week's Low

230.15

Book Value

87.36

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,367.34

P/E

20.48

EPS

17.55

Divi. Yield

0.42

Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

Record Date: 17 Sep, 2024

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:05 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.02%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.02%

Non-Promoter- 1.00%

Institutions: 1.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.73

19.73

19.73

19.73

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

290.44

230.35

172.36

133.68

Net Worth

310.17

250.08

192.09

153.41

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

190.62

87.07

107.04

54

yoy growth (%)

118.9

-18.65

98.21

Raw materials

-36.89

2.45

-4.14

-41.8

As % of sales

19.35

2.81

3.87

77.4

Employee costs

-30.73

-16.22

-10.2

-4.77

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

38.37

10.92

12.41

5.41

Depreciation

-2.45

-0.93

-0.63

-0.79

Tax paid

-9.38

-3.73

-4.73

-2.87

Working capital

56.18

8.22

7.72

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

118.9

-18.65

98.21

Op profit growth

250.64

-11.63

109.43

EBIT growth

231.69

-9.63

113.95

Net profit growth

303.01

-6.33

202.25

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

421.68

364.96

257.21

190.62

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

421.68

364.96

257.21

190.62

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.18

4.23

3.55

2.32

Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Additional Director

Arigapudi Venkatram

Managing Director

Srinivasa Rao Gaddiapti

Director

Sri Lakshmi Gaddipati

Whole-time Director

Likhitha Gaddipati

Director

Talpa Sai Venkata Sesha Munupalle

Chairman

Sivasankara Parameshwara Kurup Pillai

Additional Director

Jayashree Voruganty

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pallavi Yerragonda

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd

Summary

Likhitha Infrastructure Limited was incorporated in India in 1998 as a Private Limited Company. The Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and changed the name from Likhitha Infrastructure Private Limited to Likhitha Infrastructure Limited . The Company is engaged in the business of laying gas supply pipe lines and irrigation canals, building bridges over the canals and related maintenance works. The Companys operations include three principal business lines namely, Cross Country Pipelines and associated facilities, City Gas Distribution including CNG stations and Operation & Maintenance of CNG/PNG services. During the FY2018,the company has allotted 3500000 equity shares of Rs 10 each as bonus shares to the shareholders of the company in the ratio of 3.5:1.During the FY2020,the operations slightly got affected during the months of February and March due to Covid-19 impacting the works at on-going projects and initiation of new projects. The operations at on-going projects have been commenced at a slow phase after the lock-down, except at few projects due to severity of Covid-19 in those areas. It would take some time to bring back the total manpower as people have various apprehensions of the situation. There was all-round lock-down imposed by the Government of India on pandemic situation due to COVID-19 which impacted the operations for the months of March, April and May 2020. Thereafter, operations of the projects have started in slow phase.The Company is pres
Company FAQs

What is the Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd share price today?

The Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹346.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd is ₹1367.34 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd is 20.48 and 4.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd is ₹230.15 and ₹497.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd?

Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.35%, 3 Years at 25.38%, 1 Year at 28.23%, 6 Month at -22.50%, 3 Month at -3.15% and 1 Month at 0.57%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.03 %
Institutions - 1.01 %
Public - 28.97 %

