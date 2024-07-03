Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹362.4
Prev. Close₹358.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹226.78
Day's High₹362.45
Day's Low₹346
52 Week's High₹497.45
52 Week's Low₹230.15
Book Value₹87.36
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,367.34
P/E20.48
EPS17.55
Divi. Yield0.42
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.73
19.73
19.73
19.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
290.44
230.35
172.36
133.68
Net Worth
310.17
250.08
192.09
153.41
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
190.62
87.07
107.04
54
yoy growth (%)
118.9
-18.65
98.21
Raw materials
-36.89
2.45
-4.14
-41.8
As % of sales
19.35
2.81
3.87
77.4
Employee costs
-30.73
-16.22
-10.2
-4.77
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
38.37
10.92
12.41
5.41
Depreciation
-2.45
-0.93
-0.63
-0.79
Tax paid
-9.38
-3.73
-4.73
-2.87
Working capital
56.18
8.22
7.72
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
118.9
-18.65
98.21
Op profit growth
250.64
-11.63
109.43
EBIT growth
231.69
-9.63
113.95
Net profit growth
303.01
-6.33
202.25
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
421.68
364.96
257.21
190.62
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
421.68
364.96
257.21
190.62
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.18
4.23
3.55
2.32
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Additional Director
Arigapudi Venkatram
Managing Director
Srinivasa Rao Gaddiapti
Director
Sri Lakshmi Gaddipati
Whole-time Director
Likhitha Gaddipati
Director
Talpa Sai Venkata Sesha Munupalle
Chairman
Sivasankara Parameshwara Kurup Pillai
Additional Director
Jayashree Voruganty
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pallavi Yerragonda
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd
Summary
Likhitha Infrastructure Limited was incorporated in India in 1998 as a Private Limited Company. The Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and changed the name from Likhitha Infrastructure Private Limited to Likhitha Infrastructure Limited . The Company is engaged in the business of laying gas supply pipe lines and irrigation canals, building bridges over the canals and related maintenance works. The Companys operations include three principal business lines namely, Cross Country Pipelines and associated facilities, City Gas Distribution including CNG stations and Operation & Maintenance of CNG/PNG services. During the FY2018,the company has allotted 3500000 equity shares of Rs 10 each as bonus shares to the shareholders of the company in the ratio of 3.5:1.During the FY2020,the operations slightly got affected during the months of February and March due to Covid-19 impacting the works at on-going projects and initiation of new projects. The operations at on-going projects have been commenced at a slow phase after the lock-down, except at few projects due to severity of Covid-19 in those areas. It would take some time to bring back the total manpower as people have various apprehensions of the situation. There was all-round lock-down imposed by the Government of India on pandemic situation due to COVID-19 which impacted the operations for the months of March, April and May 2020. Thereafter, operations of the projects have started in slow phase.The Company is pres
Read More
The Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹346.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd is ₹1367.34 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd is 20.48 and 4.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd is ₹230.15 and ₹497.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.35%, 3 Years at 25.38%, 1 Year at 28.23%, 6 Month at -22.50%, 3 Month at -3.15% and 1 Month at 0.57%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.