Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

348.15
(0.45%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

190.62

87.07

107.04

54

yoy growth (%)

118.9

-18.65

98.21

Raw materials

-36.89

2.45

-4.14

-41.8

As % of sales

19.35

2.81

3.87

77.4

Employee costs

-30.73

-16.22

-10.2

-4.77

As % of sales

16.12

18.63

9.53

8.84

Other costs

-83.81

-62.12

-80.04

-1.38

As % of sales (Other Cost)

43.96

71.34

74.77

2.56

Operating profit

39.18

11.17

12.64

6.03

OPM

20.55

12.83

11.81

11.18

Depreciation

-2.45

-0.93

-0.63

-0.79

Interest expense

-0.67

-0.84

-0.61

-0.67

Other income

2.31

1.52

1.01

0.84

Profit before tax

38.37

10.92

12.41

5.41

Taxes

-9.38

-3.73

-4.73

-2.87

Tax rate

-24.45

-34.15

-38.15

-53.06

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

28.98

7.19

7.67

2.54

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

28.98

7.19

7.67

2.54

yoy growth (%)

303.01

-6.33

202.25

NPM

15.2

8.26

7.17

4.7

