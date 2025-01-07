Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
190.62
87.07
107.04
54
yoy growth (%)
118.9
-18.65
98.21
Raw materials
-36.89
2.45
-4.14
-41.8
As % of sales
19.35
2.81
3.87
77.4
Employee costs
-30.73
-16.22
-10.2
-4.77
As % of sales
16.12
18.63
9.53
8.84
Other costs
-83.81
-62.12
-80.04
-1.38
As % of sales (Other Cost)
43.96
71.34
74.77
2.56
Operating profit
39.18
11.17
12.64
6.03
OPM
20.55
12.83
11.81
11.18
Depreciation
-2.45
-0.93
-0.63
-0.79
Interest expense
-0.67
-0.84
-0.61
-0.67
Other income
2.31
1.52
1.01
0.84
Profit before tax
38.37
10.92
12.41
5.41
Taxes
-9.38
-3.73
-4.73
-2.87
Tax rate
-24.45
-34.15
-38.15
-53.06
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
28.98
7.19
7.67
2.54
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
28.98
7.19
7.67
2.54
yoy growth (%)
303.01
-6.33
202.25
NPM
15.2
8.26
7.17
4.7
