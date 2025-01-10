Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.73
19.73
19.73
19.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
290.44
230.35
172.36
133.68
Net Worth
310.17
250.08
192.09
153.41
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0.16
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.26
0
0
Total Liabilities
310.17
250.34
192.09
153.57
Fixed Assets
27.92
22.04
18.23
11.68
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.39
3.79
39.42
55.77
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.16
0.99
0.45
0.31
Networking Capital
185.52
144.32
111.47
68.25
Inventories
107.59
68.3
43.96
22.51
Inventory Days
43.1
Sundry Debtors
76.58
70.89
67.78
38.84
Debtor Days
74.37
Other Current Assets
40.9
49.42
22.92
22.11
Sundry Creditors
-22.46
-27.87
-8.93
-1.8
Creditor Days
3.44
Other Current Liabilities
-17.09
-16.42
-14.26
-13.41
Cash
90.2
79.21
22.52
17.55
Total Assets
310.19
250.35
192.09
153.56
