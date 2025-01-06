iifl-logo-icon 1
Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

346.6
(-3.35%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Likhitha Infra. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

38.37

10.92

12.41

5.41

Depreciation

-2.45

-0.93

-0.63

-0.79

Tax paid

-9.38

-3.73

-4.73

-2.87

Working capital

56.18

8.22

7.72

Other operating items

Operating

82.71

14.48

14.76

Capital expenditure

3.94

10.09

-0.82

Free cash flow

86.65

24.57

13.94

Equity raised

147.66

48.07

32.7

Investing

54.33

1.44

0

Financing

-0.42

9.56

4.78

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

288.22

83.64

51.42

