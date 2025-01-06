Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
38.37
10.92
12.41
5.41
Depreciation
-2.45
-0.93
-0.63
-0.79
Tax paid
-9.38
-3.73
-4.73
-2.87
Working capital
56.18
8.22
7.72
Other operating items
Operating
82.71
14.48
14.76
Capital expenditure
3.94
10.09
-0.82
Free cash flow
86.65
24.57
13.94
Equity raised
147.66
48.07
32.7
Investing
54.33
1.44
0
Financing
-0.42
9.56
4.78
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
288.22
83.64
51.42
