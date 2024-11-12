iifl-logo-icon 1
Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd Board Meeting

Likhitha Infra. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Likhitha Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Financial Results (Both Standalone And Consolidated) For The Second Quarter and Half Year Ended September 30 2024. The Board of Directors at their meeting held on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 have approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, has considered and approved the following: 1. The unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
Likhitha Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the first quarter ended June 30 2024. The Board of Directors at their meeting held on today i.e., Friday, August 09, 2024 have approved the unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202420 May 2024
Likhitha Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Both Standalone and Consolidated) for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31 2024. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on today i.e., Monday, May 27, 2024, transacted inter-alia, the following business: 1. Audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 2. Recommendation of a dividend @30% i.e., Rs. 1.5/- per Equity Share of Face Value of Rs. 5/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 3. Re-appointment of M/s. NSVR & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 008801S/S200060) as the Statutory Auditors for the second term of 5 (five) consecutive years 4. The Board of Directors approved Financial Commitment to Likhitha HAK Arabia Contracting Company, a joint venture entity, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, up to the limits of Rs. 50,00,00,000/- (Rupees Fifty Crore Only) in one or more tranches. The Board of Directors at their meeting held on today i.e., May 27, 2024 have re-appointed M/s. NSVR & Associates LLP, Chartered Accounts as Statutory Auditors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
Likhitha Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 The Board of Directors at their meeting held on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, has considered and approved the unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, has considered and approved the following: 1. The unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) along with the Limited Review Report for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Likhitha Infra.: Related News

No Record Found

