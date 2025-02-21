SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹1.3
Prev. Close₹1.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹11.46
Day's High₹1.3
Day's Low₹1.2
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-27.42
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)173.62
P/E0.18
EPS7.11
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
1,388.93
1,388.93
1,388.93
1,388.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6,949.66
-4,628.72
-2,360.17
-217.38
Net Worth
-5,560.73
-3,239.79
-971.24
1,171.55
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
612.26
1,584.87
-73.96
962.13
yoy growth (%)
-61.36
-2,242.85
-107.68
-65.63
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-30.73
-34.93
-33.84
-34.48
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2,268.5
-2,052.85
-1,818.37
-1,242.47
Depreciation
-48.59
-49.27
-40.53
-41.27
Tax paid
0
-89.9
0
366.09
Working capital
-1,771.36
-3,756.09
-1,232.89
-2,217.51
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-61.36
-2,242.85
-107.68
-65.63
Op profit growth
-18.33
-67.16
84.38
-160.73
EBIT growth
-15.7
-61.86
74.31
-169.96
Net profit growth
5.86
17.83
107.48
145.48
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
951.99
1,222.01
1,065.94
797.59
1,877.13
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
951.99
1,222.01
1,065.94
797.59
1,877.13
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
47.04
4,692.51
21.82
6.59
5.23
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,315.1
|45.04
|4,50,424.82
|2,419.38
|1.04
|34,984.28
|479.56
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
371.7
|63.66
|79,512.24
|294.99
|0.55
|4,590.75
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
47.46
|31.67
|28,878.5
|5,033.89
|0.63
|1,349.05
|16.12
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
81.08
|43.98
|22,326.3
|128.6
|0.51
|2,047.77
|8.27
K E C International Ltd
KEC
755.95
|79.68
|20,405.56
|72.89
|0.5
|4,757.64
|185.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Manoj Gaur
Vice Chairman
Sunil Kumar Sharma
Director
Sameer Gaur
Director
Rekha Dixit
Director
Rakesh Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mohinder Paul Kharbanda
Additional Director
PANKAJ RASIKLAL BHUTA
Independent Director
Badri Prasad Nilaratna
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jaypee Infratech Ltd
Summary
Jaypee Infratech Ltd is an Indian infrastructure development company. The company is a part of the Jaypee Group. They are engaged in the development of the Yamuna Expressway and related real estate projects. The companys business model consists of earning revenues from traffic and related facilities on the expressway during the 36-year Concession period and development of associated real estate pursuant to the Concession.The Yamuna Expressway is a 165-kilometre access-controlled six-lane concrete pavement expressway along the Yamuna river, with the potential to be widened to an eight-lane expressway. The company also has the right to develop 25 million square metres (approximately 6,175 acres) of land along the Yamuna Expressway at five locations for residential, commercial, amusement, industrial and institutional purposes.The company holds the Concession from the YEA to develop, operate and maintain the Yamuna Expressway in the state of Uttar Pradesh, connecting Noida and Agra. The Concession also provides for the right to develop 25 million square metres (approximately 6,175 acres) of land along the Yamuna Expressway at five locations for residential, commercial, amusement, industrial and institutional purposes.Jaypee Infratech Ltd was incorporated on April 5, 2007 as a Special Purpose Vehicle for implementation of 165 km long 6-lane Access-Controlled Yamuna Expressway in the state of Uttar Pradesh connecting Noida and Agra. The company received the certificate for commence
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.