Jaypee Infratech Ltd Share Price

1.25
(0.00%)
Mar 6, 2023|03:58:32 PM

Jaypee Infratech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

1.3

Prev. Close

1.25

Turnover(Lac.)

11.46

Day's High

1.3

Day's Low

1.2

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-27.42

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

173.62

P/E

0.18

EPS

7.11

Divi. Yield

0

Jaypee Infratech Ltd Corporate Action

1 Feb 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Jaypee Infratech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Jaypee Infratech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

24 Feb, 2025|04:43 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 100.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 100.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jaypee Infratech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

1,388.93

1,388.93

1,388.93

1,388.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6,949.66

-4,628.72

-2,360.17

-217.38

Net Worth

-5,560.73

-3,239.79

-971.24

1,171.55

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

612.26

1,584.87

-73.96

962.13

yoy growth (%)

-61.36

-2,242.85

-107.68

-65.63

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-30.73

-34.93

-33.84

-34.48

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2,268.5

-2,052.85

-1,818.37

-1,242.47

Depreciation

-48.59

-49.27

-40.53

-41.27

Tax paid

0

-89.9

0

366.09

Working capital

-1,771.36

-3,756.09

-1,232.89

-2,217.51

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-61.36

-2,242.85

-107.68

-65.63

Op profit growth

-18.33

-67.16

84.38

-160.73

EBIT growth

-15.7

-61.86

74.31

-169.96

Net profit growth

5.86

17.83

107.48

145.48

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

951.99

1,222.01

1,065.94

797.59

1,877.13

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

951.99

1,222.01

1,065.94

797.59

1,877.13

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

47.04

4,692.51

21.82

6.59

5.23

Jaypee Infratech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,315.1

45.044,50,424.822,419.381.0434,984.28479.56

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

371.7

63.6679,512.24294.990.554,590.7538.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

47.46

31.6728,878.55,033.890.631,349.0516.12

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

81.08

43.9822,326.3128.60.512,047.778.27

K E C International Ltd

KEC

755.95

79.6820,405.5672.890.54,757.64185.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jaypee Infratech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Manoj Gaur

Vice Chairman

Sunil Kumar Sharma

Director

Sameer Gaur

Director

Rekha Dixit

Director

Rakesh Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mohinder Paul Kharbanda

Additional Director

PANKAJ RASIKLAL BHUTA

Independent Director

Badri Prasad Nilaratna

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jaypee Infratech Ltd

Summary

Jaypee Infratech Ltd is an Indian infrastructure development company. The company is a part of the Jaypee Group. They are engaged in the development of the Yamuna Expressway and related real estate projects. The companys business model consists of earning revenues from traffic and related facilities on the expressway during the 36-year Concession period and development of associated real estate pursuant to the Concession.The Yamuna Expressway is a 165-kilometre access-controlled six-lane concrete pavement expressway along the Yamuna river, with the potential to be widened to an eight-lane expressway. The company also has the right to develop 25 million square metres (approximately 6,175 acres) of land along the Yamuna Expressway at five locations for residential, commercial, amusement, industrial and institutional purposes.The company holds the Concession from the YEA to develop, operate and maintain the Yamuna Expressway in the state of Uttar Pradesh, connecting Noida and Agra. The Concession also provides for the right to develop 25 million square metres (approximately 6,175 acres) of land along the Yamuna Expressway at five locations for residential, commercial, amusement, industrial and institutional purposes.Jaypee Infratech Ltd was incorporated on April 5, 2007 as a Special Purpose Vehicle for implementation of 165 km long 6-lane Access-Controlled Yamuna Expressway in the state of Uttar Pradesh connecting Noida and Agra. The company received the certificate for commence
