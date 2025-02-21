Summary

Jaypee Infratech Ltd is an Indian infrastructure development company. The company is a part of the Jaypee Group. They are engaged in the development of the Yamuna Expressway and related real estate projects. The companys business model consists of earning revenues from traffic and related facilities on the expressway during the 36-year Concession period and development of associated real estate pursuant to the Concession.The Yamuna Expressway is a 165-kilometre access-controlled six-lane concrete pavement expressway along the Yamuna river, with the potential to be widened to an eight-lane expressway. The company also has the right to develop 25 million square metres (approximately 6,175 acres) of land along the Yamuna Expressway at five locations for residential, commercial, amusement, industrial and institutional purposes.The company holds the Concession from the YEA to develop, operate and maintain the Yamuna Expressway in the state of Uttar Pradesh, connecting Noida and Agra. The Concession also provides for the right to develop 25 million square metres (approximately 6,175 acres) of land along the Yamuna Expressway at five locations for residential, commercial, amusement, industrial and institutional purposes.Jaypee Infratech Ltd was incorporated on April 5, 2007 as a Special Purpose Vehicle for implementation of 165 km long 6-lane Access-Controlled Yamuna Expressway in the state of Uttar Pradesh connecting Noida and Agra. The company received the certificate for commence

