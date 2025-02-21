Jaypee Infratech Ltd Summary

Jaypee Infratech Ltd is an Indian infrastructure development company. The company is a part of the Jaypee Group. They are engaged in the development of the Yamuna Expressway and related real estate projects. The companys business model consists of earning revenues from traffic and related facilities on the expressway during the 36-year Concession period and development of associated real estate pursuant to the Concession.The Yamuna Expressway is a 165-kilometre access-controlled six-lane concrete pavement expressway along the Yamuna river, with the potential to be widened to an eight-lane expressway. The company also has the right to develop 25 million square metres (approximately 6,175 acres) of land along the Yamuna Expressway at five locations for residential, commercial, amusement, industrial and institutional purposes.The company holds the Concession from the YEA to develop, operate and maintain the Yamuna Expressway in the state of Uttar Pradesh, connecting Noida and Agra. The Concession also provides for the right to develop 25 million square metres (approximately 6,175 acres) of land along the Yamuna Expressway at five locations for residential, commercial, amusement, industrial and institutional purposes.Jaypee Infratech Ltd was incorporated on April 5, 2007 as a Special Purpose Vehicle for implementation of 165 km long 6-lane Access-Controlled Yamuna Expressway in the state of Uttar Pradesh connecting Noida and Agra. The company received the certificate for commencement of business on April 27, 2007.In October 2007, Jaiprakash Associates Ltd and Yamuna Expressway Authority assigned the assignment in favour of the company. Also, the holding company Jaiprakash Associates Ltd executed the project transfer agreement in favour of the company. In December 2007, they commenced the construction of Yamuna Expressway. In November 2008, the company launched the residential project Jaypee Greens Klassic at Noida in Uttar Pradesh. In May 2009, the company launched the residential project Jaypee Greens Aman at Noida in Uttar Pradesh and in July 2009, they launched the residential project Jaypee Greens Kosmos at Noida in Uttar Pradesh. In October 2009, the company commenced the construction of the Jaypee medical super speciality 450 bed hospital, at Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India.In January 2010, the company launched the residential project Jaypee Greens Kensington Park (Plots) at Noida in Uttar Pradesh and in February 2010, they launched the residential project Jaypee Greens Kensington Park (Apartments) at Noida in Uttar Pradesh.In April-May 2010, the Company came out with an IPO of 22,29,33,497 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 102 per equity share (including a share premium of Rs 92 per equity share, with 5% discount on Issue Price to Retail Category Investors) consisting of a fresh issue of 16,29,33,497 Equity Shares by the Company aggregating Rs 1650 Crore and an Offer for Sale of 6,00,00,000 Equity Shares by Jaiprakash Associates Limited (JAL), the Holding Company and resulting this, the Equity Shares of the Company got listed on the n National Stock Exchange of India Limited and Bombay Stock Exchange Limited, effective on 21st May, 2010.The Companys Yamuna Expressway commenced its commercial operations,on 9th August, 2012 and commenced Toll collection effective from 16th August,2012. The Company commenced development of its land parcels at Noida, Land Parcel-3 at Mirzapur, U.P. and Land Parcel-5 at Agra in 2012-13. Jaypee Healthcare Limited (JHCL) was incorporated on 30th October, 2012 as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and it also made the 504 bedded super speciality hospital namely Jaypee Hospital operational in Noida in 2014-15. The Anoopshahr unit of JHCL became operational and IPD operations were commenced from March, 2019.