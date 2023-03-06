iifl-logo-icon 1
Jaypee Infratech Ltd Peer Comparison

1.25
(0.00%)
JAYPEE INFRATECH LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,257.7

45.574,55,815.512,419.381.0334,984.28479.56

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

364.15

62.0477,479.35294.990.574,590.7538.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

46.77

31.4428,673.175,033.890.631,349.0516.12

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

79.95

43.1521,905.1128.60.522,047.778.27

K E C International Ltd

KEC

748.8

78.4520,088.7872.890.514,757.64185.72

