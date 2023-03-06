Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,257.7
|45.57
|4,55,815.51
|2,419.38
|1.03
|34,984.28
|479.56
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
364.15
|62.04
|77,479.35
|294.99
|0.57
|4,590.75
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
46.77
|31.44
|28,673.17
|5,033.89
|0.63
|1,349.05
|16.12
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
79.95
|43.15
|21,905.1
|128.6
|0.52
|2,047.77
|8.27
K E C International Ltd
KEC
748.8
|78.45
|20,088.78
|72.89
|0.51
|4,757.64
|185.72
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.