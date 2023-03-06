Jaypee Infratech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2,268.5
-2,052.85
-1,818.37
-1,242.47
Depreciation
-48.59
-49.27
-40.53
-41.27
Tax paid
0
-89.9
0
366.09
Working capital
-1,771.36
-3,756.09
-1,232.89
-2,217.51
Other operating items
Operating
-4,088.45
-5,948.12
-3,091.79
-3,135.16
Capital expenditure
1.03
9.79
628.4
-1.55
Free cash flow
-4,087.41
-5,938.33
-2,463.39
-3,136.72
Equity raised
-4,720.38
1,705.86
7,695.65
9,449.07
Investing
-427.5
0
0
0
Financing
2.04
8.09
105.69
-398.62
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-9,233.26
-4,224.37
5,337.94
5,913.72
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.