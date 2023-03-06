iifl-logo-icon 1
Jaypee Infratech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.25
(0.00%)
Mar 6, 2023

Jaypee Infratech Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2,268.5

-2,052.85

-1,818.37

-1,242.47

Depreciation

-48.59

-49.27

-40.53

-41.27

Tax paid

0

-89.9

0

366.09

Working capital

-1,771.36

-3,756.09

-1,232.89

-2,217.51

Other operating items

Operating

-4,088.45

-5,948.12

-3,091.79

-3,135.16

Capital expenditure

1.03

9.79

628.4

-1.55

Free cash flow

-4,087.41

-5,938.33

-2,463.39

-3,136.72

Equity raised

-4,720.38

1,705.86

7,695.65

9,449.07

Investing

-427.5

0

0

0

Financing

2.04

8.09

105.69

-398.62

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-9,233.26

-4,224.37

5,337.94

5,913.72

