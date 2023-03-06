Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-57.5
887.22
-83.58
-59.87
Op profit growth
-212.38
-68.4
76.32
-166.43
EBIT growth
-155.41
-59.72
61.88
-184.39
Net profit growth
-12.74
17.14
94.18
138.04
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
30.37
-11.48
-358.78
-33.4
EBIT margin
20.72
-15.89
-389.48
-39.5
Net profit margin
-246.16
-119.86
-1,010.19
-85.4
RoCE
2.49
-2.94
-5.55
-3.04
RoNW
20.31
-70.41
-11.71
-4.45
RoA
-7.4
-5.55
-3.6
-1.64
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-14.14
-16.2
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-14.73
-16.83
-14.37
-7.67
Book value per share
-24.46
-10.33
21.83
37.19
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.1
-0.03
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.1
-0.03
-0.58
-1.36
P/B
-0.06
-0.06
0.38
0.28
EV/EBIDTA
35.97
-42.89
-15.21
-26.95
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
4.16
0
-27.01
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
102.92
45.32
741.18
210.35
Inventory days
5,338.52
1,745.31
11,462.57
1,801.05
Creditor days
-692.41
-165.79
-299.07
-167.51
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.07
0.16
0.62
0.5
Net debt / equity
-2.57
-6.22
2.95
1.7
Net debt / op. profit
36.06
-41.44
-13.13
-22.77
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-8.78
-4.67
-41.86
-6.48
Other costs
-60.84
-106.8
-416.92
-126.92
