iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jaypee Infratech Ltd Key Ratios

1.25
(0.00%)
Mar 6, 2023|03:58:32 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jaypee Infratech Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-57.5

887.22

-83.58

-59.87

Op profit growth

-212.38

-68.4

76.32

-166.43

EBIT growth

-155.41

-59.72

61.88

-184.39

Net profit growth

-12.74

17.14

94.18

138.04

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

30.37

-11.48

-358.78

-33.4

EBIT margin

20.72

-15.89

-389.48

-39.5

Net profit margin

-246.16

-119.86

-1,010.19

-85.4

RoCE

2.49

-2.94

-5.55

-3.04

RoNW

20.31

-70.41

-11.71

-4.45

RoA

-7.4

-5.55

-3.6

-1.64

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-14.14

-16.2

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-14.73

-16.83

-14.37

-7.67

Book value per share

-24.46

-10.33

21.83

37.19

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.1

-0.03

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.1

-0.03

-0.58

-1.36

P/B

-0.06

-0.06

0.38

0.28

EV/EBIDTA

35.97

-42.89

-15.21

-26.95

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

4.16

0

-27.01

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

102.92

45.32

741.18

210.35

Inventory days

5,338.52

1,745.31

11,462.57

1,801.05

Creditor days

-692.41

-165.79

-299.07

-167.51

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.07

0.16

0.62

0.5

Net debt / equity

-2.57

-6.22

2.95

1.7

Net debt / op. profit

36.06

-41.44

-13.13

-22.77

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-8.78

-4.67

-41.86

-6.48

Other costs

-60.84

-106.8

-416.92

-126.92

Jaypee Infratech Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Jaypee Infratech Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.