iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jaypee Infratech Ltd Quarterly Results

1.25
(0.00%)
Mar 6, 2023|03:58:32 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

246.32

421.13

218.6

218.6

208.34

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

246.32

421.13

218.6

218.6

208.34

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

25.74

20.3

12.06

12.06

9.87

Total Income

272.06

441.43

230.66

230.66

218.21

Total Expenditure

159.14

314.3

121.31

121.31

130.71

PBIDT

112.92

127.13

109.35

109.35

87.5

Interest

1.28

0

0.01

0.01

0.23

PBDT

111.64

127.13

109.34

109.34

87.27

Depreciation

18.88

19.5

17.3

17.3

14.21

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

92.76

107.63

92.04

92.04

73.06

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

92.76

107.63

92.04

92.04

73.06

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

92.76

107.63

92.04

92.04

73.06

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.52

1.94

1.7

1.7

1.35

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

125.14

125.14

0.14

0.14

0.14

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

45.84

30.18

50.02

50.02

41.99

PBDTM(%)

45.32

30.18

50.01

50.01

41.88

PATM(%)

37.65

25.55

42.1

42.1

35.06

Jaypee Infratech Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jaypee Infratech Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.