Jaypee Infratech Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
246.32
421.13
218.6
218.6
208.34
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
246.32
421.13
218.6
218.6
208.34
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
25.74
20.3
12.06
12.06
9.87
Total Income
272.06
441.43
230.66
230.66
218.21
Total Expenditure
159.14
314.3
121.31
121.31
130.71
PBIDT
112.92
127.13
109.35
109.35
87.5
Interest
1.28
0
0.01
0.01
0.23
PBDT
111.64
127.13
109.34
109.34
87.27
Depreciation
18.88
19.5
17.3
17.3
14.21
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
92.76
107.63
92.04
92.04
73.06
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
92.76
107.63
92.04
92.04
73.06
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
92.76
107.63
92.04
92.04
73.06
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.52
1.94
1.7
1.7
1.35
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
125.14
125.14
0.14
0.14
0.14
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
45.84
30.18
50.02
50.02
41.99
PBDTM(%)
45.32
30.18
50.01
50.01
41.88
PATM(%)
37.65
25.55
42.1
42.1
35.06
