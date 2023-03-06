Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
612.26
1,584.87
-73.96
962.13
yoy growth (%)
-61.36
-2,242.85
-107.68
-65.63
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-30.73
-34.93
-33.84
-34.48
As % of sales
5.02
2.2
45.76
3.58
Other costs
-761.24
-1,770.01
-562.52
-1,291.19
As % of sales (Other Cost)
124.33
111.68
760.57
134.2
Operating profit
-179.71
-220.07
-670.33
-363.55
OPM
-29.35
-13.88
906.33
-37.78
Depreciation
-48.59
-49.27
-40.53
-41.27
Interest expense
-2,043.74
-1,786.23
-1,119.21
-841.39
Other income
3.56
2.72
11.7
3.73
Profit before tax
-2,268.5
-2,052.85
-1,818.37
-1,242.47
Taxes
0
-89.9
0
366.09
Tax rate
0
4.37
0
-29.46
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2,268.5
-2,142.75
-1,818.37
-876.38
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-2,268.5
-2,142.75
-1,818.37
-876.38
yoy growth (%)
5.86
17.83
107.48
145.48
NPM
-370.5
-135.2
2,458.56
-91.08
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.