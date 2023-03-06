iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jaypee Infratech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.25
(0.00%)
Mar 6, 2023|03:58:32 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jaypee Infratech Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

612.26

1,584.87

-73.96

962.13

yoy growth (%)

-61.36

-2,242.85

-107.68

-65.63

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-30.73

-34.93

-33.84

-34.48

As % of sales

5.02

2.2

45.76

3.58

Other costs

-761.24

-1,770.01

-562.52

-1,291.19

As % of sales (Other Cost)

124.33

111.68

760.57

134.2

Operating profit

-179.71

-220.07

-670.33

-363.55

OPM

-29.35

-13.88

906.33

-37.78

Depreciation

-48.59

-49.27

-40.53

-41.27

Interest expense

-2,043.74

-1,786.23

-1,119.21

-841.39

Other income

3.56

2.72

11.7

3.73

Profit before tax

-2,268.5

-2,052.85

-1,818.37

-1,242.47

Taxes

0

-89.9

0

366.09

Tax rate

0

4.37

0

-29.46

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2,268.5

-2,142.75

-1,818.37

-876.38

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-2,268.5

-2,142.75

-1,818.37

-876.38

yoy growth (%)

5.86

17.83

107.48

145.48

NPM

-370.5

-135.2

2,458.56

-91.08

Jaypee Infratech Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Jaypee Infratech Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.