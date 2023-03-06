Jaypee Infratech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
1,388.93
1,388.93
1,388.93
1,388.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6,949.66
-4,628.72
-2,360.17
-217.38
Net Worth
-5,560.73
-3,239.79
-971.24
1,171.55
Minority Interest
Debt
8,458.38
8,456.37
8,454.33
8,450.68
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2,897.65
5,216.58
7,483.09
9,622.23
Fixed Assets
10,022.1
9,972.78
10,020.34
10,065.73
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
427.5
427.5
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-7,542.31
-5,059.55
-3,074.81
-902.58
Inventories
11,828.63
11,719.52
11,597.54
12,362.44
Inventory Days
6,986.55
2,670.94
Sundry Debtors
161.3
206.02
206.2
187.17
Debtor Days
122.81
47.48
Other Current Assets
1,085.19
1,113.23
1,092.25
1,244.2
Sundry Creditors
-1,001.71
-885.89
-746.65
-687.72
Creditor Days
528.12
171.95
Other Current Liabilities
-19,615.72
-17,212.43
-15,224.15
-14,008.67
Cash
417.85
303.35
110.07
31.59
Total Assets
2,897.64
5,216.58
7,483.1
9,622.24
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.