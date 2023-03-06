iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jaypee Infratech Ltd Balance Sheet

1.25
(0.00%)
Mar 6, 2023|03:58:32 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jaypee Infratech Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

1,388.93

1,388.93

1,388.93

1,388.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6,949.66

-4,628.72

-2,360.17

-217.38

Net Worth

-5,560.73

-3,239.79

-971.24

1,171.55

Minority Interest

Debt

8,458.38

8,456.37

8,454.33

8,450.68

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2,897.65

5,216.58

7,483.09

9,622.23

Fixed Assets

10,022.1

9,972.78

10,020.34

10,065.73

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

427.5

427.5

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-7,542.31

-5,059.55

-3,074.81

-902.58

Inventories

11,828.63

11,719.52

11,597.54

12,362.44

Inventory Days

6,986.55

2,670.94

Sundry Debtors

161.3

206.02

206.2

187.17

Debtor Days

122.81

47.48

Other Current Assets

1,085.19

1,113.23

1,092.25

1,244.2

Sundry Creditors

-1,001.71

-885.89

-746.65

-687.72

Creditor Days

528.12

171.95

Other Current Liabilities

-19,615.72

-17,212.43

-15,224.15

-14,008.67

Cash

417.85

303.35

110.07

31.59

Total Assets

2,897.64

5,216.58

7,483.1

9,622.24

Jaypee Infratech Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Jaypee Infratech Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.