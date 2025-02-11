Board Meeting 11 Feb 2025 1 Feb 2025

Jaypee Infratech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the financial results for the quarter ended December 31 2024 Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 11.02.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.02.2025)

Board Meeting 16 Dec 2024 11 Dec 2024

Jaypee Infratech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 Audited Financial Results for quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 16.12.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

Jaypee Infratech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and half-year ended on: 1. 30th June 2023; 2. 30th September 2023; 3. 31st December 2023 4. 31st March 2024 5. 30th June 2024 and 6. 30th September 2024 Financial Results for Quarter June 2023 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Oct 2024 23 Oct 2024

Jaypee Infratech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Appointment of Joint Statutory Auditors

Board Meeting 11 Oct 2024 8 Oct 2024

Jaypee Infratech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the audited Financial Results and Statements (Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2023. Audited Results - Consolidated for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/10/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Sep 2024 16 Sep 2024

Jaypee Infratech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve sale/ disposal of equity shares held by the company in its Associate Jaypee Healthcare Limited Board Meeting scheduled to take place today i.e. 19th September, 2024 has been postponed to a later date. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.09.2024) Jaypee Infratech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/09/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board meeting to be held on September 19, 2024 has been re-scheduled and will now be held on September 25, 2024, to consider (i) sale/ disposal of equity shares held by the company in Jaypee Healthcare Limited. (ii) the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2023 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.09.2024) The outcome of the board meeting held on 25.09.2024 for approval of Audited Financial Statements for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March 2023 and other business matters - transfer of stake in Jaypee Healthcare Limited (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/09/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Sep 2024 14 Aug 2024

Jaypee Infratech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Financial Statements as on 07th March 2023 (i.e. the NCLT order date approving the Resolution Plan) which was considered as Appointed Date by the successful Resolution Applicant to consider impact of the approved Resolution Plan in the books of accounts of the Company pursuant to Para 34.12 of the Resolution Plan. Agenda item related to consideration and approval of the Financial Statements as on 07th March, 2023 could not be completed in the meeting held today and shall be taken up in an adjourned Board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/08/2024) Jaypee Infratech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/09/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve To consideration and approval of the Financial Statements as on 07th March, 2023 (i.e. the NCLT order date approving the Resolution Plan), which was considered as Appointed Date by the successful Resolution Applicant to consider impact of the approved Resolution Plan in the books of accounts of the Company pursuant to Para 34.12 of the Resolution Plan (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/09/2024) Outcome of the adjourned board meeting held on 10.09.2024 for Appointment of Additional Director and Approval of Financial Statements as on 07.03.2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/09/2024)

Board Meeting 21 Jun 2024 18 Jun 2024

Jaypee Infratech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Allotment of 125000000 (Twelve Crore Fifty Lakh Only) Equity Shares of INR 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each for cash at par aggregating INR 1250000000 (Rupees One Hundred Twenty Five Crore Only) in accordance with approved resolution plan on private placement basis to the persons listed below or its nominee(s): Lakshdeep Infrastructure and Holding Private Limited 2. To take note of reduction and cancellation of the issued subscribed and paid up share capital of the Corporate Debtor including preference shares if any in its entirety pursuant to the Approved Resolution Plan passed by Honble NCLT New Delhi Bench on 7th March 2023 without requiring any further act instrument or deed. Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015- Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/06/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Jun 2024 5 Jun 2024