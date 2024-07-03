iifl-logo-icon 1
ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd Share Price

28.47
(4.98%)
Jan 3, 2025

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open28.47
  • Day's High28.47
  • 52 Wk High28.47
  • Prev. Close27.12
  • Day's Low28.47
  • 52 Wk Low 16
  • Turnover (lac)3.85
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-67.37
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)64.73
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

28.47

Prev. Close

27.12

Turnover(Lac.)

3.85

Day's High

28.47

Day's Low

28.47

52 Week's High

28.47

52 Week's Low

16

Book Value

-67.37

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

64.73

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

10 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

10 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Aug, 2024

ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.70%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.70%

Non-Promoter- 0.04%

Institutions: 0.03%

Non-Institutions: 53.25%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.74

22.74

22.74

22.74

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-177.03

-141.68

-147.09

-36.31

Net Worth

-154.29

-118.94

-124.35

-13.57

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

248.45

288.51

584.34

836.65

yoy growth (%)

-13.88

-50.62

-30.15

34.22

Raw materials

-126.46

-58.24

-139.98

-637.24

As % of sales

50.89

20.18

23.95

76.16

Employee costs

-11.27

-22.01

-29.5

-27.64

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-50.6

9.88

-78.77

-336.39

Depreciation

-10.81

-20.82

-23.94

-32.63

Tax paid

-2.05

-1.89

24

4.78

Working capital

-35.21

-12.04

-376.32

-405.02

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-13.88

-50.62

-30.15

34.22

Op profit growth

131.67

-16.19

-84.83

-230.19

EBIT growth

-437.29

-134.5

-83.98

-251.63

Net profit growth

-759.03

-114.58

-83.48

-6,709.39

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

320.87

402.53

288.82

248.46

288.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

320.87

402.53

288.82

248.46

288.52

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

14.93

18.07

17.21

34.36

66.94

ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Exec. Director

Subash Agarwal

Managing Director

Rajesh Agarwal

Independent Director

Pareswar Panda

Independent Director

Rajender Parshad

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Prakash Chhajer

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd

Summary

ARSS Infrastructure Projects Limited was incorporated on May 17, 2000 as ARSS Stones Private Limited. On May 20, 2005, the name of the company was changed from ARSS Stones Private Limited to ARSS Infrastructure Projects Private Limited. Thereafter, the Company got converted into public limited company and the name was changed to ARSS Infrastructure Projects Limited on April 3, 2006.ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd is an ISO 9000:2001 certified company, which is engaged in construction activities in India. The company undertakes construction of railway infrastructure, roads, highways, bridges and irrigation projects. The company has developed expertise in railway construction projects, which includes earthwork, major and minor bridges, supply of ballast, sleepers, laying of sleepers and rails, linking of tracks etc.The construction projects are typically awarded through competitive bidding process to bidders with certain eligibility requirements based on their past experience, technical capabilities and financial strength. They bid for projects both on a standalone basis as well as through project specific joint ventures. The companys clients include Ministry of Railways, State Government of Orissa, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, RITES Ltd, IRCON International Ltd, National Thermal Power Corporation, Hindustan Steel Corporation Ltd, PWD - Orissa, IOCL, National Highway Authority of India, Vedendata, Nalco, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, etc. The company has their presence in Eastern India,
Company FAQs

What is the ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd share price today?

The ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹28.47 today.

What is the Market Cap of ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd is ₹64.73 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd is 0 and -0.43 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd is ₹16 and ₹28.47 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd?

ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.34%, 3 Years at -10.72%, 1 Year at 26.53%, 6 Month at 22.03%, 3 Month at 41.57% and 1 Month at 55.83%.

What is the shareholding pattern of ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.70 %
Institutions - 0.04 %
Public - 53.26 %

