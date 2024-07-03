Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹28.47
Prev. Close₹27.12
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.85
Day's High₹28.47
Day's Low₹28.47
52 Week's High₹28.47
52 Week's Low₹16
Book Value₹-67.37
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)64.73
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.74
22.74
22.74
22.74
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-177.03
-141.68
-147.09
-36.31
Net Worth
-154.29
-118.94
-124.35
-13.57
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
248.45
288.51
584.34
836.65
yoy growth (%)
-13.88
-50.62
-30.15
34.22
Raw materials
-126.46
-58.24
-139.98
-637.24
As % of sales
50.89
20.18
23.95
76.16
Employee costs
-11.27
-22.01
-29.5
-27.64
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-50.6
9.88
-78.77
-336.39
Depreciation
-10.81
-20.82
-23.94
-32.63
Tax paid
-2.05
-1.89
24
4.78
Working capital
-35.21
-12.04
-376.32
-405.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-13.88
-50.62
-30.15
34.22
Op profit growth
131.67
-16.19
-84.83
-230.19
EBIT growth
-437.29
-134.5
-83.98
-251.63
Net profit growth
-759.03
-114.58
-83.48
-6,709.39
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
320.87
402.53
288.82
248.46
288.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
320.87
402.53
288.82
248.46
288.52
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
14.93
18.07
17.21
34.36
66.94
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Exec. Director
Subash Agarwal
Managing Director
Rajesh Agarwal
Independent Director
Pareswar Panda
Independent Director
Rajender Parshad
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Prakash Chhajer
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd
Summary
ARSS Infrastructure Projects Limited was incorporated on May 17, 2000 as ARSS Stones Private Limited. On May 20, 2005, the name of the company was changed from ARSS Stones Private Limited to ARSS Infrastructure Projects Private Limited. Thereafter, the Company got converted into public limited company and the name was changed to ARSS Infrastructure Projects Limited on April 3, 2006.ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd is an ISO 9000:2001 certified company, which is engaged in construction activities in India. The company undertakes construction of railway infrastructure, roads, highways, bridges and irrigation projects. The company has developed expertise in railway construction projects, which includes earthwork, major and minor bridges, supply of ballast, sleepers, laying of sleepers and rails, linking of tracks etc.The construction projects are typically awarded through competitive bidding process to bidders with certain eligibility requirements based on their past experience, technical capabilities and financial strength. They bid for projects both on a standalone basis as well as through project specific joint ventures. The companys clients include Ministry of Railways, State Government of Orissa, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, RITES Ltd, IRCON International Ltd, National Thermal Power Corporation, Hindustan Steel Corporation Ltd, PWD - Orissa, IOCL, National Highway Authority of India, Vedendata, Nalco, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, etc. The company has their presence in Eastern India,
The ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹28.47 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd is ₹64.73 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd is 0 and -0.43 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd is ₹16 and ₹28.47 as of 03 Jan ‘25
ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.34%, 3 Years at -10.72%, 1 Year at 26.53%, 6 Month at 22.03%, 3 Month at 41.57% and 1 Month at 55.83%.
