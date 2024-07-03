Summary

ARSS Infrastructure Projects Limited was incorporated on May 17, 2000 as ARSS Stones Private Limited. On May 20, 2005, the name of the company was changed from ARSS Stones Private Limited to ARSS Infrastructure Projects Private Limited. Thereafter, the Company got converted into public limited company and the name was changed to ARSS Infrastructure Projects Limited on April 3, 2006.ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd is an ISO 9000:2001 certified company, which is engaged in construction activities in India. The company undertakes construction of railway infrastructure, roads, highways, bridges and irrigation projects. The company has developed expertise in railway construction projects, which includes earthwork, major and minor bridges, supply of ballast, sleepers, laying of sleepers and rails, linking of tracks etc.The construction projects are typically awarded through competitive bidding process to bidders with certain eligibility requirements based on their past experience, technical capabilities and financial strength. They bid for projects both on a standalone basis as well as through project specific joint ventures. The companys clients include Ministry of Railways, State Government of Orissa, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, RITES Ltd, IRCON International Ltd, National Thermal Power Corporation, Hindustan Steel Corporation Ltd, PWD - Orissa, IOCL, National Highway Authority of India, Vedendata, Nalco, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, etc. The company has their presence in Eastern India,

