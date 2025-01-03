iifl-logo-icon 1
ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

28.47
(4.98%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

248.45

288.51

584.34

836.65

yoy growth (%)

-13.88

-50.62

-30.15

34.22

Raw materials

-126.46

-58.24

-139.98

-637.24

As % of sales

50.89

20.18

23.95

76.16

Employee costs

-11.27

-22.01

-29.5

-27.64

As % of sales

4.53

7.62

5.04

3.3

Other costs

-181.87

-238.97

-451.51

-413.43

As % of sales (Other Cost)

73.2

82.82

77.26

49.41

Operating profit

-71.15

-30.71

-36.65

-241.66

OPM

-28.64

-10.64

-6.27

-28.88

Depreciation

-10.81

-20.82

-23.94

-32.63

Interest expense

-2.27

-4.44

-37.24

-76.99

Other income

33.64

65.86

19.06

14.89

Profit before tax

-50.6

9.88

-78.77

-336.39

Taxes

-2.05

-1.89

24

4.78

Tax rate

4.05

-19.16

-30.46

-1.42

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-52.65

7.99

-54.77

-331.61

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-52.65

7.99

-54.77

-331.61

yoy growth (%)

-759.03

-114.58

-83.48

-6,709.39

NPM

-21.19

2.76

-9.37

-39.63

