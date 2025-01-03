Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
248.45
288.51
584.34
836.65
yoy growth (%)
-13.88
-50.62
-30.15
34.22
Raw materials
-126.46
-58.24
-139.98
-637.24
As % of sales
50.89
20.18
23.95
76.16
Employee costs
-11.27
-22.01
-29.5
-27.64
As % of sales
4.53
7.62
5.04
3.3
Other costs
-181.87
-238.97
-451.51
-413.43
As % of sales (Other Cost)
73.2
82.82
77.26
49.41
Operating profit
-71.15
-30.71
-36.65
-241.66
OPM
-28.64
-10.64
-6.27
-28.88
Depreciation
-10.81
-20.82
-23.94
-32.63
Interest expense
-2.27
-4.44
-37.24
-76.99
Other income
33.64
65.86
19.06
14.89
Profit before tax
-50.6
9.88
-78.77
-336.39
Taxes
-2.05
-1.89
24
4.78
Tax rate
4.05
-19.16
-30.46
-1.42
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-52.65
7.99
-54.77
-331.61
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-52.65
7.99
-54.77
-331.61
yoy growth (%)
-759.03
-114.58
-83.48
-6,709.39
NPM
-21.19
2.76
-9.37
-39.63
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.