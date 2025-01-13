iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd Key Ratios

29.89
(4.99%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-13.88

-50.62

-30.15

34.22

Op profit growth

131.67

-16.16

-84.83

-230.19

EBIT growth

-437.29

-131.71

-82.65

-252.23

Net profit growth

-673.41

-115.5

-82.43

-6,729.92

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-28.64

-10.64

-6.27

-28.88

EBIT margin

-19.45

4.96

-7.73

-31.12

Net profit margin

-20.91

3.14

-9.99

-39.75

RoCE

-2.94

0.82

-2.49

-12.44

RoNW

-363.3

7.33

-46.48

-40.29

RoA

-0.79

0.13

-0.8

-3.97

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-22.85

3.98

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-27.6

-5.17

-36.22

-246.08

Book value per share

-9.85

12.99

14.16

20.64

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.83

2.51

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.69

-1.93

-1.19

-0.27

P/B

-1.93

0.76

3.06

3.32

EV/EBIDTA

-43.42

46.29

-82.74

-7.93

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

4.05

-19.16

-29.12

-1.41

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

26.78

40.91

41.51

76.78

Inventory days

78.13

89.63

37.61

134.48

Creditor days

-37.66

-47.97

-29.03

-18.52

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

21.23

-3.22

1.21

3.38

Net debt / equity

-70.77

54.3

51.51

55.64

Net debt / op. profit

-22.28

-52.24

-45.27

-7.05

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-50.89

-20.18

-23.95

-76.16

Employee costs

-4.53

-7.62

-5.04

-3.3

Other costs

-73.2

-82.82

-77.26

-49.41

ARSS Infra : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.