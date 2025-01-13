Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-13.88
-50.62
-30.15
34.22
Op profit growth
131.67
-16.16
-84.83
-230.19
EBIT growth
-437.29
-131.71
-82.65
-252.23
Net profit growth
-673.41
-115.5
-82.43
-6,729.92
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-28.64
-10.64
-6.27
-28.88
EBIT margin
-19.45
4.96
-7.73
-31.12
Net profit margin
-20.91
3.14
-9.99
-39.75
RoCE
-2.94
0.82
-2.49
-12.44
RoNW
-363.3
7.33
-46.48
-40.29
RoA
-0.79
0.13
-0.8
-3.97
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-22.85
3.98
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-27.6
-5.17
-36.22
-246.08
Book value per share
-9.85
12.99
14.16
20.64
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.83
2.51
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.69
-1.93
-1.19
-0.27
P/B
-1.93
0.76
3.06
3.32
EV/EBIDTA
-43.42
46.29
-82.74
-7.93
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
4.05
-19.16
-29.12
-1.41
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
26.78
40.91
41.51
76.78
Inventory days
78.13
89.63
37.61
134.48
Creditor days
-37.66
-47.97
-29.03
-18.52
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
21.23
-3.22
1.21
3.38
Net debt / equity
-70.77
54.3
51.51
55.64
Net debt / op. profit
-22.28
-52.24
-45.27
-7.05
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-50.89
-20.18
-23.95
-76.16
Employee costs
-4.53
-7.62
-5.04
-3.3
Other costs
-73.2
-82.82
-77.26
-49.41
