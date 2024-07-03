iifl-logo-icon 1
ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd Quarterly Results

28.47
(4.98%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

33.66

86.78

104.67

75.4

68.16

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

33.66

86.78

104.67

75.4

68.16

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.45

1.29

3.58

7.28

2.48

Total Income

37.11

88.07

108.25

82.68

70.64

Total Expenditure

35.8

86.26

106.64

103.85

67.71

PBIDT

1.32

1.81

1.61

-21.17

2.93

Interest

0

0.45

0

0

0

PBDT

1.31

1.36

1.61

-21.17

2.93

Depreciation

0.24

0.24

0.24

0.24

0.24

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.11

0.38

0.47

0.46

0.48

Reported Profit After Tax

1.18

0.74

0.9

-21.87

2.21

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.18

0.74

0.9

-21.87

2.21

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.18

0.74

0.9

-21.87

2.21

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.52

0.27

0.4

-9.62

0.97

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

22.74

22.74

22.74

22.74

22.74

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

3.92

2.08

1.53

-28.07

4.29

PBDTM(%)

3.89

1.56

1.53

-28.07

4.29

PATM(%)

3.5

0.85

0.85

-29

3.24

