ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
33.66
86.78
104.67
75.4
68.16
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
33.66
86.78
104.67
75.4
68.16
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.45
1.29
3.58
7.28
2.48
Total Income
37.11
88.07
108.25
82.68
70.64
Total Expenditure
35.8
86.26
106.64
103.85
67.71
PBIDT
1.32
1.81
1.61
-21.17
2.93
Interest
0
0.45
0
0
0
PBDT
1.31
1.36
1.61
-21.17
2.93
Depreciation
0.24
0.24
0.24
0.24
0.24
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.11
0.38
0.47
0.46
0.48
Reported Profit After Tax
1.18
0.74
0.9
-21.87
2.21
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.18
0.74
0.9
-21.87
2.21
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.18
0.74
0.9
-21.87
2.21
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.52
0.27
0.4
-9.62
0.97
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
22.74
22.74
22.74
22.74
22.74
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
3.92
2.08
1.53
-28.07
4.29
PBDTM(%)
3.89
1.56
1.53
-28.07
4.29
PATM(%)
3.5
0.85
0.85
-29
3.24
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.