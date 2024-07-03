iifl-logo-icon 1
ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd Nine Monthly Results

28.47
(4.98%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

216.2

245.25

165.72

156.36

236.11

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

216.2

245.25

165.72

156.36

236.11

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

11.35

13.07

12.41

17.87

21.15

Total Income

227.55

258.32

178.13

174.23

257.26

Total Expenditure

261.18

252.42

208.63

217.62

246.77

PBIDT

-33.63

5.9

-30.5

-43.39

10.49

Interest

0

0.41

0.56

1.89

2.88

PBDT

-33.63

5.49

-31.06

-45.28

7.61

Depreciation

0.71

0.61

0.35

10.58

15.72

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

1.39

1.62

1.74

-1.16

2.49

Reported Profit After Tax

-35.74

3.25

-33.15

-54.7

-10.6

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-35.74

3.25

-33.15

-54.7

-10.6

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-35.74

3.25

-33.15

-54.7

-10.6

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-15.72

1.43

-14.58

-24.06

-4.66

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

22.74

22.74

22.74

22.74

22.74

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-15.55

2.4

-18.4

-27.75

4.44

PBDTM(%)

-15.55

2.23

-18.74

-28.95

3.22

PATM(%)

-16.53

1.32

-20

-34.98

-4.48

