ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
216.2
245.25
165.72
156.36
236.11
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
216.2
245.25
165.72
156.36
236.11
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
11.35
13.07
12.41
17.87
21.15
Total Income
227.55
258.32
178.13
174.23
257.26
Total Expenditure
261.18
252.42
208.63
217.62
246.77
PBIDT
-33.63
5.9
-30.5
-43.39
10.49
Interest
0
0.41
0.56
1.89
2.88
PBDT
-33.63
5.49
-31.06
-45.28
7.61
Depreciation
0.71
0.61
0.35
10.58
15.72
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
1.39
1.62
1.74
-1.16
2.49
Reported Profit After Tax
-35.74
3.25
-33.15
-54.7
-10.6
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-35.74
3.25
-33.15
-54.7
-10.6
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-35.74
3.25
-33.15
-54.7
-10.6
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-15.72
1.43
-14.58
-24.06
-4.66
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
22.74
22.74
22.74
22.74
22.74
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-15.55
2.4
-18.4
-27.75
4.44
PBDTM(%)
-15.55
2.23
-18.74
-28.95
3.22
PATM(%)
-16.53
1.32
-20
-34.98
-4.48
