iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

28.47
(4.98%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd

ARSS Infra FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-50.6

9.88

-78.77

-336.39

Depreciation

-10.81

-20.82

-23.94

-32.63

Tax paid

-2.05

-1.89

24

4.78

Working capital

-35.21

-12.04

-376.32

-405.02

Other operating items

Operating

-98.68

-24.87

-455.03

-769.26

Capital expenditure

-1.68

-14.1

-100.81

-86.61

Free cash flow

-100.36

-38.97

-555.84

-855.87

Equity raised

32.69

27.82

104.3

691.04

Investing

-23.04

13.88

0.48

2.53

Financing

-16.75

-36.12

-21.93

-15.45

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-107.45

-33.39

-472.99

-177.76

ARSS Infra : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.