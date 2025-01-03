ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-50.6
9.88
-78.77
-336.39
Depreciation
-10.81
-20.82
-23.94
-32.63
Tax paid
-2.05
-1.89
24
4.78
Working capital
-35.21
-12.04
-376.32
-405.02
Other operating items
Operating
-98.68
-24.87
-455.03
-769.26
Capital expenditure
-1.68
-14.1
-100.81
-86.61
Free cash flow
-100.36
-38.97
-555.84
-855.87
Equity raised
32.69
27.82
104.3
691.04
Investing
-23.04
13.88
0.48
2.53
Financing
-16.75
-36.12
-21.93
-15.45
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-107.45
-33.39
-472.99
-177.76
No Record Found
