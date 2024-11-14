Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

ARSS INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir In terms of the provisions of Regulations 29 of the Listing Regulations we wish to inform you that the resolution Professional (RP) of the company shall inter alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for quarter and six months ended September 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon by the Statutory Auditors of the Company on Thursday the 14th Day of November 2024. Further in continuation to our intimation dated 25th September 2024 and in accordance with the Companys Code of Conduct regulate monitor and report trading by its Employees and other connected persons under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 (as amended) (PIT Regulations) the trading window for dealing in the Securities of the company has been closed from 1st October 2024 and would remain closed until 48 hours after the announcement of Financial Results to the Stock Exchange(s). Considered and approved the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) along with cash flow statement and statement of assets and liabilities for the quarter and half year ended Sep 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors thereon pursuant Reg 33 of SEBI (LODR) Reg, 2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

ARSS INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir In terms of the provisions of Regulation 29 of the Listing Regulations we wish to inform you that the resolution professional (RP) of the Company shall inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with limited review report thereon by the Statutory Auditors of the Company on Tuesday The 13th day of August 2024. Further in continuation to our intimation dated 28 march 2024 and 2nd August 2024 and in accordance with the Companys Code of Conduct regulate monitor and report trading by its employees and other connected persons under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 (As Ammended) (PIT Regulations) the Trading Window for dealing in the Securities of the Company has been closed from 1st April 2024 and would remained closed until 48 hours after the announcement of Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 to the Stock Exchange(s). Please find the enclosed revised Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

ARSS INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approval of the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 1. Considered and Approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2024 2. Approved the Directors Report for the Year ended March 31, 2024 3. Fixation of Date of AGM - 28.09.2024 4. Register of Member shall remain closed from 21.09.2024 to 28.09.2024 (both days inclusive) 5. appointment of Internal , Secretarial and Cost Auditors for the FY 2024-25 6. Noting of Secretarial Audit Report for the Year Ended march 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)

