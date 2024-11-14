iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd Board Meeting

29.89
(4.99%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

ARSS Infra CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
ARSS INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir In terms of the provisions of Regulations 29 of the Listing Regulations we wish to inform you that the resolution Professional (RP) of the company shall inter alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for quarter and six months ended September 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon by the Statutory Auditors of the Company on Thursday the 14th Day of November 2024. Further in continuation to our intimation dated 25th September 2024 and in accordance with the Companys Code of Conduct regulate monitor and report trading by its Employees and other connected persons under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 (as amended) (PIT Regulations) the trading window for dealing in the Securities of the company has been closed from 1st October 2024 and would remain closed until 48 hours after the announcement of Financial Results to the Stock Exchange(s). Considered and approved the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) along with cash flow statement and statement of assets and liabilities for the quarter and half year ended Sep 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors thereon pursuant Reg 33 of SEBI (LODR) Reg, 2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
ARSS INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir In terms of the provisions of Regulation 29 of the Listing Regulations we wish to inform you that the resolution professional (RP) of the Company shall inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with limited review report thereon by the Statutory Auditors of the Company on Tuesday The 13th day of August 2024. Further in continuation to our intimation dated 28 march 2024 and 2nd August 2024 and in accordance with the Companys Code of Conduct regulate monitor and report trading by its employees and other connected persons under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 (As Ammended) (PIT Regulations) the Trading Window for dealing in the Securities of the Company has been closed from 1st April 2024 and would remained closed until 48 hours after the announcement of Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 to the Stock Exchange(s). Please find the enclosed revised Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting10 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
ARSS INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approval of the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 1. Considered and Approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2024 2. Approved the Directors Report for the Year ended March 31, 2024 3. Fixation of Date of AGM - 28.09.2024 4. Register of Member shall remain closed from 21.09.2024 to 28.09.2024 (both days inclusive) 5. appointment of Internal , Secretarial and Cost Auditors for the FY 2024-25 6. Noting of Secretarial Audit Report for the Year Ended march 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
ARSS INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The company has already intimated the exchanges that the Company is under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) and Mr. Uday Narayan Mitra was appointed as Resolution Professional (RP). Accordingly the power of the Board are vested in the RP and he is performing the functions as mentioned under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (the IBC Code). In terms of the provisions of Regulations 29 of the Listing Regulations we wish to inform you that the resolution Professional (RP) of the company shall inter alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 along with Limited Review Report thereon by the Statutory Auditors of the Company on Friday the 9th Day of February 2024. Pursuant to Reg 33 of SEBi LODR Reg, 2015 the company has consider and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Resolution Professional has today i.e. Friday, February 09, 2024, inter alia considered and taken on record the following matters: 1. Considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2023, in the specified format along-with the Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors, pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

ARSS Infra: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.