Fixed the date, time and place for the ensuing Annual General Meeting i.e. Saturday, 28th September, 2024 at 11.00 AM through video conferencing (VC)/ other audio visual means (OAVM) at registered of the company. Dear Sir/Madam, Please find following 1. Summary of Proceedings of the AGM. (Annexure 1) 2. Voting Results of the business transacted at the AGM as required under Regulation 44(3) of the Listing Regulation. (Annexure 2) 3. Scrutinizer Report. (Annexure 3) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.09.2024) This is further to our letter dated 28th September, 2024 in connection with 24th AGM of the Company, we are pleased to enclose herewith a copy of the minutes of the proceedings of 24th Annual General Meeting of the Company held through Video Conferencing. We shall request you to kindly take the same on record (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/10/2024)