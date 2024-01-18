|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|10 Aug 2024
|21 Sep 2024
|28 Sep 2024
|The Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, 21st September, 2024 to Saturday, 28th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the Annual General Meeting of the Company.
