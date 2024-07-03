ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd Summary

ARSS Infrastructure Projects Limited was incorporated on May 17, 2000 as ARSS Stones Private Limited. On May 20, 2005, the name of the company was changed from ARSS Stones Private Limited to ARSS Infrastructure Projects Private Limited. Thereafter, the Company got converted into public limited company and the name was changed to ARSS Infrastructure Projects Limited on April 3, 2006.ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd is an ISO 9000:2001 certified company, which is engaged in construction activities in India. The company undertakes construction of railway infrastructure, roads, highways, bridges and irrigation projects. The company has developed expertise in railway construction projects, which includes earthwork, major and minor bridges, supply of ballast, sleepers, laying of sleepers and rails, linking of tracks etc.The construction projects are typically awarded through competitive bidding process to bidders with certain eligibility requirements based on their past experience, technical capabilities and financial strength. They bid for projects both on a standalone basis as well as through project specific joint ventures. The companys clients include Ministry of Railways, State Government of Orissa, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, RITES Ltd, IRCON International Ltd, National Thermal Power Corporation, Hindustan Steel Corporation Ltd, PWD - Orissa, IOCL, National Highway Authority of India, Vedendata, Nalco, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, etc. The company has their presence in Eastern India, particularly in the state of Orissa. However, in recent years they have pursued opportunities in other parts of India including states of Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Haryana, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.The company started as a construction company in the field of railway infrastructure development, mainly in the state of Orissa and subsequently expanded their business activities in the zonal jurisdictions of East Coast Railway, South Eastern Railway, South East Central Railway, Southern Railway and North Western Railway.Over the years, the company diversified their field of activities into other construction segments such as development and construction of roads, highways, bridges, irrigation projects, EPC activities for railways. Today, the company has emerged as one of the pioneer construction agency in regard to Infrastructure development activities and the Infrastructure brand has become synonymous with ARSS within and outside the State of OrissaIn the year 2000, the company established crusher unit at Nityananpur, in the district of Dhenkanal, Orissa. In the year 2002, they established two more crusher plants, one at Rambha in the district of Ganjam, Orissa (which was subsequently shifted to Champajhar) and other at Champajhar situated in the district of Khurda, Orissa.In the year 2003, the company diversified into the field of earthwork, rock excavation, construction of bridges & roadways and boring piles of large diameter. Also, they were awarded projects for constructing 5 major bridges at Bhubaneshwar.In the year 2004, the company entered into the first joint venture with Triveni Engicons Pvt Ltd to undertake and execute railway project. In the year 2005, they entered into joint ventures with other domestic and international partners, namely Harish Chandra (India) Ltd, Kalindee Rail Nirman (Engineers) Ltd, PT Adhikaria (Persero) etc for executing road and railway projects. In May 20, 2005, the name of the company was changed from RSS Stones Pvt Ltd to ARSS Infrastructure Projects Pvt Ltd. In the year 2006, the company received ISO 9001:2000 rating from Moody International in relation to construction of civil work like Road projects, Major Bridges, Minor Bridges, Earthwork, railway track linking work. Also, they established another crusher unit, at Chhatrama in the district of Khurda. In April 3, 2006, the company converted into public limited company and the name was changed to ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd.In the year 2007, the company entered into a joint venture agreement with Niraj Cement Structural Ltd and the said joint venture was awarded the project for reconstruction rehabilitation of Cuttack- Paradeep road (SH- 12) from 0 to 43 km and 43 to 82 km. During the year, the company established a crusher unit at Bhanjnagar in Ganjam. Also, they expanded the business into other parts of India, namely Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Haryana and Tamil Nadu for undertaking project work of railways and roadways.In January 28, 2008, the company entered into a joint venture agreement with Somdatta Builders for the construction for widening and strengthening of existing carriage way to 2-lane for Chandbali- Bhadrak- Anandpur road (km 0/0 to 45/0 of SH-9 and km 0/0 to 50/0 of SH-53) work under world bank assisted project to government of Orissa. Also, they received Trade mark registration from the Registrar of Trade Mark during the year.In 2010-11, the Company received the first BOT in Madhya Pradesh and PPP project for the development of bus terminal, Bhubaneswar. It completed 500 kms of rail track projects and constructed over 400 kms of roads and highways; completed construction of BRTS Corridor and development of Road (Package IB-C Zone Bypass to Panipech via Sikar road; Construction of Cuttack - Govindpur - Banki- Simar Road (MDR-77) from 33 km to 38.15 km under 12th FCA; construction of Nayagarh-Jaganathprasad-Jhanjanagar Road (SH-210 from 45.50 km to 58.20 km and 60.02 km to 62.00 km); improvement of Badsankha-Tarini-Hinjili-SeragadaSorada Road (SH-36) from 40.40 km to 54.20 km under C.R.F., special repair and widening of six-lane Bhubaneswar Nandankanan Road from the end of Municipality area Chandutora Road SH-42 (100.50 km to 112 km) under 12th FCA. In Rail, it completed construction of railway siding Gatora to plant yard (0.96 km to 12.88 km) including earth work in formation of railway, road, bridgework and permanent way work with supply of materials for NTPC, Sipat, STPP; supply and installation of track, signaling and yardlighting works for the construction of Keonjhar-Tomka new BG railway line in Orissa, India; construction of plant yard, unloading bulb and MGR link line up to 5 km (including earth work in formation of railway, road, bridgework and permanent way work with supply of materials) for NTPC, SSTPP in PKG-II; construction of MGR Link Line from 35 km to 40/955.3 km and loading bulb and yard (including earth work in formation of railway, road, bridge work and permanent way works with supply of materials) for NTPC-Sipat SSTPP PKG-V; erection, construction and other ancillary work from Ambodala Railway Station to the alumina plant including intra-plant network for alumina refinery at Lanjigarh, District Kalahandi, Orissa on turnkey basis.In 2011-12, it completed nearly 9 projects which includes, Sarankul-Darpanarayanpur Road - 23 Km; Old Cuttack-Sambalpur Road - 9 Km; Gate No-4 to Sandhakund Basti-Paradeep Port Trust; Siripur Square to Fire Station Square; Barang bypass with Bhubaneswar Baranga Road; Marsaghai-Jamboo - 24 km Road; Jaleswar Bypass - 12.2 km Road; Prayagi Krushnaprasad - 24 km; Tamaka Mangalpur - 13.2 km and H.L Bridge over River Badanadi at Nuagoan. In FY 2021-22, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways constructed national highways extending 4,450 Km compared with 4,956 Km in FY 2020-21. The Western route (Jawaharlal Nehru Port to Dadri) and the Eastern route (Ludhiana to Dankuni) of dedicated freight corridors have been fast-tracked.In FY 2022-23, 5,243 km of new lines, doubling and gauge conversion were achieved; 29 super critical projects, spanning 1,044 km and costing H11,588 crore (US$ 1.5 billion), got commissioned. While four projects worth H1,408 crore (US$ 189.05 million) were completed.