SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹4.86
Prev. Close₹4.83
Turnover(Lac.)₹16.03
Day's High₹4.87
Day's Low₹4.74
52 Week's High₹17
52 Week's Low₹4.52
Book Value₹5.42
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)751.7
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
157.92
157.92
157.92
157.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
697.11
715.05
708.59
652.72
Net Worth
855.03
872.97
866.51
810.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
10
20.66
23.2
16.54
yoy growth (%)
-51.59
-10.94
40.26
-41.26
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.76
-1.28
-2.33
-0.91
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
56.87
-205.77
-820.85
-24.72
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.19
-0.21
-0.13
Tax paid
-1
-0.47
-7.3
-11.36
Working capital
-1,776.62
685.19
-0.76
-3.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-51.59
-10.94
40.26
-41.26
Op profit growth
-89.41
-73.14
1,057.1
-70.27
EBIT growth
-127.64
-74.52
72,661.26
-99.46
Net profit growth
-127.08
-75.09
2,195.31
-86.68
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,080.14
2,120.36
858.26
310.33
357.01
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,080.14
2,120.36
858.26
310.33
357.01
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
74.99
3,300.7
2,973.69
22.16
72.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Vice Chairman
G V Sanjay Reddy
Whole Time Director & CFO
A Issac George
Whole-time Director
P V Prasanna Reddy
Chairman
G V Krishna Reddy
Independent Director
Anumolu Rajasekhar
Addtnl Independent Director
Anil Kumar Reddy
Addtnl Independent Director
Rama Rao
Additional Director
Ilyas Ghulam Hussain
Independent Director
Rama Rao
Reports by GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd
Summary
GVK Power & Infrastructure Limited (GVKPIL) is a holding company of diversified infrastructure assets. The Company has interest in various Power Generation assets (viz., Gas, Hydel and Thermal), Roads, Airports, SEZ, Coal Mines, Oil and Gas, etc. It is engaged mainly into the business of providing operation and maintenance services, manpower & consultancy services and incidental services to owners of power plants, airports and infrastructure companies. GVK Power & Infrastructure Limited was incorporated on December 2, 1994 as Jegurupadu Operating & Maintenance Company, a Private Company with Unlimited Liability. The Company was converted from a Company with Unlimited Liability to a Company with Limited Liability and the name was changed to Jegurupadu Operating & Maintenance Company Private Limited on April 20, 2005. Subsequently, Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company on May 19, 2005 and the name was changed to Jegurupadu Operating & Maintenance Company Limited. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed to GVK Power & Infrastructure Limited on July 13, 2005. The Company is the holding company of the power businesses of GVK and also provides operations and maintenance services to its power assets. In addition to this, Company has also acquired substantial ownership interest into power companies, airports, roads and companies providing infrastructure facilities.GVK is amongst Indias largest infrastructure developers with experienc
Read More
The GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4.76 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd is ₹751.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd is 0 and 0.90 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd is ₹4.52 and ₹17 as of 06 Jan ‘25
GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.84%, 3 Years at -5.37%, 1 Year at -54.86%, 6 Month at -56.25%, 3 Month at -23.82% and 1 Month at -5.85%.
