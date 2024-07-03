Summary

GVK Power & Infrastructure Limited (GVKPIL) is a holding company of diversified infrastructure assets. The Company has interest in various Power Generation assets (viz., Gas, Hydel and Thermal), Roads, Airports, SEZ, Coal Mines, Oil and Gas, etc. It is engaged mainly into the business of providing operation and maintenance services, manpower & consultancy services and incidental services to owners of power plants, airports and infrastructure companies. GVK Power & Infrastructure Limited was incorporated on December 2, 1994 as Jegurupadu Operating & Maintenance Company, a Private Company with Unlimited Liability. The Company was converted from a Company with Unlimited Liability to a Company with Limited Liability and the name was changed to Jegurupadu Operating & Maintenance Company Private Limited on April 20, 2005. Subsequently, Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company on May 19, 2005 and the name was changed to Jegurupadu Operating & Maintenance Company Limited. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed to GVK Power & Infrastructure Limited on July 13, 2005. The Company is the holding company of the power businesses of GVK and also provides operations and maintenance services to its power assets. In addition to this, Company has also acquired substantial ownership interest into power companies, airports, roads and companies providing infrastructure facilities.GVK is amongst Indias largest infrastructure developers with experienc

Read More