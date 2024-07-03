iifl-logo-icon 1
GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd Share Price

4.76
(-1.45%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:34:44 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4.86
  • Day's High4.87
  • 52 Wk High17
  • Prev. Close4.83
  • Day's Low4.74
  • 52 Wk Low 4.52
  • Turnover (lac)16.03
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value5.42
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)751.7
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

4.86

Prev. Close

4.83

Turnover(Lac.)

16.03

Day's High

4.87

Day's Low

4.74

52 Week's High

17

52 Week's Low

4.52

Book Value

5.42

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

751.7

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Action

14 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

14 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Nov, 2024

GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:52 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.25%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.25%

Non-Promoter- 1.02%

Institutions: 1.02%

Non-Institutions: 44.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

157.92

157.92

157.92

157.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

697.11

715.05

708.59

652.72

Net Worth

855.03

872.97

866.51

810.64

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

10

20.66

23.2

16.54

yoy growth (%)

-51.59

-10.94

40.26

-41.26

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.76

-1.28

-2.33

-0.91

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

56.87

-205.77

-820.85

-24.72

Depreciation

-0.12

-0.19

-0.21

-0.13

Tax paid

-1

-0.47

-7.3

-11.36

Working capital

-1,776.62

685.19

-0.76

-3.16

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-51.59

-10.94

40.26

-41.26

Op profit growth

-89.41

-73.14

1,057.1

-70.27

EBIT growth

-127.64

-74.52

72,661.26

-99.46

Net profit growth

-127.08

-75.09

2,195.31

-86.68

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,080.14

2,120.36

858.26

310.33

357.01

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,080.14

2,120.36

858.26

310.33

357.01

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

74.99

3,300.7

2,973.69

22.16

72.01

GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Vice Chairman

G V Sanjay Reddy

Whole Time Director & CFO

A Issac George

Whole-time Director

P V Prasanna Reddy

Chairman

G V Krishna Reddy

Independent Director

Anumolu Rajasekhar

Addtnl Independent Director

Anil Kumar Reddy

Addtnl Independent Director

Rama Rao

Additional Director

Ilyas Ghulam Hussain

Independent Director

Rama Rao

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd

Summary

GVK Power & Infrastructure Limited (GVKPIL) is a holding company of diversified infrastructure assets. The Company has interest in various Power Generation assets (viz., Gas, Hydel and Thermal), Roads, Airports, SEZ, Coal Mines, Oil and Gas, etc. It is engaged mainly into the business of providing operation and maintenance services, manpower & consultancy services and incidental services to owners of power plants, airports and infrastructure companies. GVK Power & Infrastructure Limited was incorporated on December 2, 1994 as Jegurupadu Operating & Maintenance Company, a Private Company with Unlimited Liability. The Company was converted from a Company with Unlimited Liability to a Company with Limited Liability and the name was changed to Jegurupadu Operating & Maintenance Company Private Limited on April 20, 2005. Subsequently, Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company on May 19, 2005 and the name was changed to Jegurupadu Operating & Maintenance Company Limited. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed to GVK Power & Infrastructure Limited on July 13, 2005. The Company is the holding company of the power businesses of GVK and also provides operations and maintenance services to its power assets. In addition to this, Company has also acquired substantial ownership interest into power companies, airports, roads and companies providing infrastructure facilities.GVK is amongst Indias largest infrastructure developers with experienc
Company FAQs

What is the GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd share price today?

The GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4.76 today.

What is the Market Cap of GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd is ₹751.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd is 0 and 0.90 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd is ₹4.52 and ₹17 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd?

GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.84%, 3 Years at -5.37%, 1 Year at -54.86%, 6 Month at -56.25%, 3 Month at -23.82% and 1 Month at -5.85%.

What is the shareholding pattern of GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.25 %
Institutions - 1.03 %
Public - 44.72 %

